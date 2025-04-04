To be appointed British & Irish Lions captain is one of the greatest honours for a rugby player from the Home Nations. Some of the men who’ve worn the armband since the first tour in 1888 are well-known, such as Martin Johnson Willie John McBride and Bill Beaumont. But what about the war heroes, maths PhDs, boxers and reverends who have also led this most prestigious of teams?

Below we run through all of the English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh players who’ve started a Test match as British & Irish Lions captain, from Robert Seddon (who tragically died on the team’s very first tour to New Zealand and Australia) through to 2021 skipper Alun Wyn Jones. In just a few short weeks we’ll learn who Andy Farrell and his British & Irish Lions coaches have selected for the upcoming tour to Australia. Whether Caelan Doris, Maro Itoje or one of the other favourites to get the job, they’re about to join one of the most exclusive clubs in northern hemisphere rugby.

British & Irish Lions captains – 1997-2021



Alun Wyn Jones (Lion #761, Wales) – Australia 2013, South Africa 2021

Now the most capped men’s international of all time, Alun Wyn Jones first led out a British & Irish Lions Test side in Australia, when injury forced 2013 captain Sam Warburton out of the final game – a match the tourists won 41-16 to claim their only series win of the 21st century (so far).

He got the job full-time for the 2021 tour to South Africa (played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic), but a dislocated shoulder sustained in a match against Japan threatened to rule him out of the trip. Remarkably, he was back in time for the three Tests against the Springboks – Conor Murray deputised in his absence – but he couldn’t prevent the side falling to a 2-1 series defeat. His 12 Lions Test caps are a record in the professional era.

Sam Warburton (Lion #800, Wales) – Australia 2013, New Zealand 2017

The only captain in Lions history who has led the side in two series and avoided defeat on both occasions. Warburton also became the youngest British & Irish Lions captain when he led the side aged 24 in 2013.

It’s interesting to remember that the years before his appointment as the winning captain on the Australia tour weren’t without their ripples. Famously red-carded in the 2011 Rugby World Cup semi-final against France, he rebounded to lead Wales to the 2012 Grand Slam, before his number 7 shirt came under serious pressure from Justin Tipuric.

Warburton reprised his captaincy four years later for the final international matches of his career. He led the Lions to a famous drawn series against New Zealand, returning from injury in the second and third Tests, before retiring the following year.

Peter O’Mahony (Lion #832, Ireland) – New Zealand 2017

The Lions captaincy looked a long way off for Peter O’Mahony at the beginning of 2017 – in fact, it seemed unlikely he’d even make the touring party after losing his place in Ireland’s first-choice back row. An injury to Jamie Heaslip was the opportunity he needed, as he delievered a player of the match display to deny England a Grand Slam.

In New Zealand, O’Mahony starred in the two biggest warm-up games of the tour against the Crusaders and the Māori All Blacks. With squad captain Sam Warburton only fit enough for the bench, the Munsterman was given the honour of leading the Lions out for the first Test.

It was almost the perfect Cinderella story, but his side fell to a 30-15 defeat. Warburton returned to lead the side for the final Tests, with O’Mahony not even making the matchday squads.

Paul O’Connell (Lion #738, Ireland) – South Africa 2009

Following in the footsteps of Willie John McBride came Paul O’ Connell, an Irish second-row who was the British & Irish Lions captain for an iconic tour of South Africa. Head coach Sir Ian McGeechan picked him for his perceived similarities to Martin Johnson.

The Test matches are still spoken about in hushed tones as some of the most physical games in rugby history, with the Lions falling to a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat. O’Connell had to both lead his team and keep Victor Matfield (one of our best South Africa players of all time) and Bakkies Botha quiet – a second-row battle for the ages.

He played the first Test against Australia in 2013 before suffering a fractured arm.

Gareth Thomas (Lion #747, Wales) – New Zealand 2005

Captaining the Lions to heavy defeats in 2005 seemed a thankless task, but “Alfie” took to the task with grace and skill. He moved into the outside-centre shirt, a direct replacement for the stricken Brian O’Driscoll.

The second Test, his first as captain, started brilliantly, with Thomas scoring underneath the posts after only two minutes. However, Dan Carter soon took over and the Lions fell to a 48-18 defeat, followed by a 38-19 loss in the final Test.

He captained Wales in the 2007 World Cup and had the honour of becoming the first Welshman to win 100 caps for his country.

Brian O’Driscoll (Lion #697, Ireland) – New Zealand 2005

A star of the 2001 tour, Brian O’Driscoll is one of only four players to have gone on four Lions tours. Made Ireland captain in 2003, it was an obvious choice for head coach Clive Woodward to name the Dubliner captain as one of the best players in the British Isles,

However, his tour ended in controversial fashion in the opening minutes of the first Test, sustaining a dislocated shoulder after a spear tackle from Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga.

He played in two Tests in each of the following two series, but was famously dropped by Warren Gatland (replaced by Jonathan Davies) ahead of the final Test in 2013.

Martin Johnson (Lion #658, England) – South Africa 1997, Australia 2001



The first man to captain the British & Irish Lions twice was given the role in 1997 thanks to his nailed-on selection for the Test team – despite having never led England at that point. At 6ft 7in and nearly 19st, the Leicester forward was instrumental in a physical 2-1 triumph over the Springboks, making him only the second Lions captain in the 20th century to win in South Africa.

Four years later Martin Johnson would pilot the team in Australia – but the Wallabies won the series 2-1 despite the visitors comfortably winning the first Test. He went on to captain England to their 2003 World Cup win and coached the national side between 2008 and 2011.