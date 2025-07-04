These are the players that will and will not make the British & Irish Lions test team: Paul Williams column

Columnist Paul Williams picks out three top performers and three who must do better during the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia

We’re at that stage where virtually all the British and Irish Lions have had at least one outing. So which three Lions have already passed the test – to play in a test. And which three have a few more questions to answer?

Three British & Irish Lions who have passed the test

Finn Russell

Finn Russell has undergone a major rugby rebrand over the past few seasons, and that rebrand has become even more pronounced over the initial few weeks of the 2025 Lions’ tour.

Finn Russell is no longer the chaos-first outside half that he once was. He is now a very composed ten, who can create chaos but within a system.

He’s a bit like CBD oil/ gummies – which have had the THC removed. In that he now leaves you feeling calm, but without any of the overt paranoia associated with the early years of his career – the ‘skunk’ years. With a dominant pack in front of him, Russell has kicked assuredly and passed beautifully.

His range of passing is something that really sets him apart from any other player on tour. And to watch him throw a perfect spiral pass, 20 feet, is like watching 3D art rotate in front of your eyes. Finn junior has been very solid so far on this tour, and will undoubtedly make the bench, but Finn Senior is the starting ten.

Well played Finn R.

Maro Itoje

There have been some Lions’ tours in the past where certain tour captains were a little unsure of their starting place when it came to the test matches. That is not the case with Maro Itoje.

He’s about as perfect a Lions’ captain as you could ask for. Off the field he’s been like a statesman, on the field he’s been like a hitman. His work rate, defence and cleanout numbers are always dominant and his ability to jackal at 6ft 6inches tall, without seemingly bending his legs, is enough to make hamstrings twinge across the whole of Britain and Ireland.

If there’s one issue that needs sorting, which is within his purview, it’s the lineout. But that isn’t his sole responsibility, and with a few more weeks together it’ll gel together more robustly than 80s hairspray. Well played, Maro.

Jack Conan

Jack Conan is arguably the form forward of the tour and looks like he’s finally going to be a legit starter for the big ones. It’ll be a rare scenario for Jack Conan who is arguably one of the greatest bench players to ever play the game – this isn’t hyperbole.

Conan is quite often a bench player with Leinster, Ireland and the Lions, yet always delivers the type of performance you’d expect from a 100-cap international starter. In a stable of Lions’ backrow players who are very similar in stature and playing style, Conan is the standout in both regards.

He’s a proper number eight in a world of 6.5s. And if you suggested to him that he could be a ‘hybrid’, who could possibly play at inside centre, he’d likely grab you by the throat and put you in a bin. He is a guaranteed five-metre carry, virtually every carry, and gives Andy Farell a legit midfield punch – not a mere jab.

Whilst the six and seven shirts could be worn by virtually anyone, Conan is a very good bet for the eight shirt. Well played, Mr. Conan.

Three British & Irish Lions with a few questions left to answer

Duhan van der Merwe

You don’t have to be Scottish to love watching Duhan van der Merwe play rugby.

He’s one of the players who’s half man, half Marvel. As always, his impact with the ball has been phenomenal – he’s been a double tackle, minimum, in all his appearances.

But with the Lions, unlike in many single test nation’s squads, there are stacks of attacking threats available. The attacking threat from a Lions’ wing is a given – it’s the defence, kicking and work in the air that sets wings apart and ultimately dictates selection.

With players like James Lowe proving so effective with their attack, defence and kicking skillsets, DVDM needs a regroup ASAP.

Will Stuart

Will Stuart is a proper tighthead, in that he’s as difficult to move as a tree preservation order.

And over the past 18 months he has arguably become England’s most improved player. But the problem is that the Lions’ tour isn’t 18 months long. Those time constraints mean that coaches will be making snap judgments using snap data.

And in that regard, Will Stuart has some work to do if he is to contend with Finlay Bealham and Tadhg Furlong. Bealham started against Argentina, and the Lions conceded zero scrum penalties.

Furlong started against the Western Force and conceded zero scrum penalties. Against the Reds, Stuart started and the Lions’ conceded four penalties.

Obviously, there’s a lot at play here. All three of the front row selections were totally different, and Stuart clearly wasn’t responsible for all four of those penalties. But on a tour tight for time, where scrummaging dominance will be key, some selections will be made quicker than a tighthead losing their footing and slamming their face on the turf.

Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith has found himself out of position on this Lions’ tour – which isn’t a comment on his positional play at fullback.

Whilst I’m sure Marcus would love to be considered as a pure outside half for this tour (where he is a very effective option), it’s clear that his role will be as a utility player. Stuck underneath more Finns than a Coelacanth, Smith is also beneath both Blair Kinghorn and Hugo Keenan at 15.

It also hasn’t helped that until his cruel tour ending injury, Elliot Daly played some of the most consistent rugby of his career and looked almost certain to make the 23 – as number 23.

Marcus Smith is always going to play rugby that catches the eye. But whether he can play catch up with those above him in the pecking order remains a big question.

