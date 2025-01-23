How long will the English rugby Premiership stop for?

The Premiership is set for a two-month hiatus during the Men's Six Nations which stars on Friday 31 January

The Gallagher Premiership will stop and take a short hiatus for two months in February and March to make way for the 2025 Men’s Six Nations tournament.

The top division in England will be placed on pause as some of its best players head off for international duty during the Six Nations tournament which starts on Friday 31 January.

The final Premiership game week before the break will be Round 11 from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 January.

The opening game of the Six Nations is then a week later as France host Wales at the Stade de France before Scotland tackle Italy and Ireland take on England a day later.

A highlight of the fixtures sees England host France at Twickenham in Round 2. One of the biggest and most anticipated clashes occurs in Round 4 where Ireland take on France.

Gallagher Premiership return

The Premiership will then return after the Guinness Six Nations with rounds 12 to 18, returning with its “derby weekend”, a rematch with scores to settle after an intense series of fixtures in Round 4. The first of the five games back will be Northampton Saints vs Leicester Tigers, at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday 21 March.

Related: Get all the remaining fixtures for the Gallagher Premiership 2024-25 season here

It will also see Saracens look to host Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 22nd at 3:05pm.

Sale Sharks face Newcastle Falcons away from home as do Exeter taking on Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate. To finish the Derby weekend, Gloucester take on Bath at The Rec.

The play-offs are set to be on Friday 6 June , 7:45pm kick-off, and Saturday 7 June with a 3:30pm kick-off. The winners of the play-offs will progress to the ultimate round and Gallagher Premiership Final 2025 at Twickenham on 14 June at 3pm.

Related: All you need to know about the 2025 Men’s Six Nations

Bath are top of the league table on 41 points, Bristol fall second on 35 points. Saracens are third on 34 points and Leicester Tigers sit fourth on 33 points.

The play-offs are still all to play for as Gloucester sit just below Leicester on 30 points followed by Sale Sharks on 29. After the return of the Derby weekend at the end of March everything could change.

There’s still plenty to keep you occupied with the second season of ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ to launch on Netflix from Wednesday 29th January. A great insight into what goes into the oldest international rugby tournament.

With glimpses behind the scenes, interviews and differing perspectives from key players as well as coaches.

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.