The British & Irish Lions tour is an institution of rugby union but how often does it take place?

The British & Irish Lions tour is one of the great rugby editions that has lasted through professionalism but just how often do the Lions tour?

On Friday night in Dublin, the 2025 Tour got underway.

A 28-24 loss to Argentina at the Aviva Stadium was not the perfect way for their trip to Australia to start, but did signify that the red tide had started to rise four years on from a lifeless 2021 Tour of South Africa.

The Lions are a team steeped in history, lore and tradition.

For anyone still getting to know exactly who the Lions are, there may be some questions you still have, such as; how often do the British & Irish Lions tour?

Read more: How to watch the British & Irish Lions in 2025

How often do the Lions tour?

Since 1989 the Lions have toured every four years. Before then, the Lions toured at various different junctures, ranging from two to six years.

It was only after the introduction of the Rugby World Cup in 1987 that the best of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales began to visit Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in 12-year intervals to take on the Southern Hemisphere’s best.

Over the years there have been a number of historic moments.

In 1971 the Lions stunned the world when they traveled to New Zealand and won the Test series 2-1-1. Barry John kicked a tour record 188 points and has only been rivalled by the Lions’ draw with the All Blacks in 2017 thanks to a 15-15 draw in the final Test.

Related: Here’s how to watch the British & Irish Lions wherever in the world you are

When Sir Ian McGeechan led the team that traveled to South Africa in 2997, it was the first time that the Lions had been to the country since 1980 and beat the reigning world champions 2-1 in the Test series thanks to a last-gasp Jerry Guscott drop goal.

This summer the tourists return to Australia in a hope of repeating their 2013 exploits. When Warren Gatland took the Lions Down Under 12 years ago, memorable moments surround the team ranging from George North carrying Israel Folau on his shoulder, Andy Farrell’s Hurt Arena speech or that mesmeric third Test, there is plenty to look forward to.

Who else have the Lions played?

Over the years the Lions have played a number of other international teams.

Most recently this has included Tour openers against Argentina and Japan for home send-offs before jetting south of the equator.

Historically, when tours lasted months instead of weeks, the Lions have made pit-stops in Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Canada and Fiji.

In 1980s the Lions have even played France at the Parc des Princes and a team comprised of ‘The Rest’ from other member counties of the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby).

Lions Tour results since 1960

1962, South Africa, lost (0-3-1); 1966, Australia and New Zealand, won (2-0 & lost 0-4); 1968, South Africa, lost (0-3-1); 1971, New Zealand, won (2-1-1); 1974, South Africa, won (3-0-1); 1977, New Zealand, lost (1-3); 1980, South Africa, lost (1-3); 1983, New Zealand, lost (0-4); 1989, Australia, won (2-1); 1993, New Zealand, lost (1-2); 1997, South Africa, won (2-1); 2001, Australia, lost (1-2); 2005, New Zealand, lost (0-3); 2009, South Africa, lost (1-2); 2013, Australia, won (2-1); 2017, New Zealand, tied (1-1-1); 2021, South Africa, lost (1-2)

(Win-Loss-Draw)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.