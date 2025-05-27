We take a quick tour through the history of the Rugby World Cup by looking at the winners of the ten tournaments.

Rugby World Cup winners amount to four different nations across the ten tournaments. The latest edition was the 2023 Rugby World Cup was the tenth iteration of the tournament. New Zealand have won it three times and South Africa are the most successful nation, winning the trophy four times.

Australia have won it twice and England are the sole northern hemisphere nation to win the tournament back in 2003.

Below we tell the brief history of each tournament.

1987 – New Zealand beat France 29-9

The idea of a World Cup competition had been raised on more than one occasion in the 20th century but had consistently been rebuffed. However in 1985 a proposal was put in front of the IRFB (International Rugby Football Board – now World Rugby), and was passed by a vote of 10-6.

As a result, the first tournament was held in 1987 in Australia and New Zealand with 16 nations taking part.

Indeed it was the All Blacks who were the undeniable favourites to win the tournament and they delivered on that expectation comprehensively beating every opponent they faced including France in the final whom they beat 29-9.

1991 – Australia beat England 12-6

Four years on and the tournament was held in a variety of countries with games being hosted in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France.

Out of those five host countries, England went the furthest despite losing the opening match of the tournament against New Zealand. They squeaked out of the group, beat France at the Parc des Princes in the quarter-finals, and then Scotland at Murrayfield. Their reward for winning those two matches; a final against Australia.

Australia had just beaten the All Blacks in the other close semi-final and the final, held at Twickenham was also expected to be hotly contested. Going in at half-time the Aussies were ahead 9-0 thanks to a try by Tony Daly and a conversion and penalty kicked by Michael Lynagh.

Eventually the score became 12-3 before the most controversial incident of the game occurred with less than 15 minutes to go. England had an overlap and as Peter Winterbottom passed to Rory Underwood, Australian David Campese deliberately knocked the ball down. The referee waved away calls for a penalty try instead giving a penalty which Jonathan Webb slotted. The English did not score another point and the Wallabies were world champions for the first time.

1995 – South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12

The 1995 tournament was incredibly significant mainly because it saw the South African rugby side return to international competition after the IRFB readmitted them back in 1992 following the end of apartheid. As it turned out the tournament would be held in South Africa as well.

Led by Francois Pienaar, and with the force of a nation backing them up, the Springboks proved themselves to be a quality team beating defending champions Australia in the opening game. They then played their way all the way to the final where they would face the mighty All Blacks and the young star Jonah Lomu who had taken the game by storm.

Indeed heading into the final stopping Lomu was the main focus for the South Africans after the man mountain had scored four tries against England in the semis. As it turned out, that is exactly what they did as the game was dominated by the boots of Joel Stransky and Andrew Mehrtens who traded penalties and drop goals until it was 9-9 after 80 minutes.

New Zealand went quickly ahead in the first ever extra-time in World Cup Final history but Stranksy levelled with a penalty of his own. Then, with time winding down Stransky struck a pure drop-goal from 30-metres out that went through the posts and the trophy was theirs.

The 1995 tournament was also significant because only two months after the tournament ended, the IRFB opened game to professionalism and the game changed forever.

1999 – Australia beat France 35-12

Arguably one of the more forgettable World Cup tournaments, the 1999 edition was held in Wales and saw the Wallabies go up against France.

Australia had beaten South Africa in the semis 27-21 after extra-time, doing their best to nullify the drop kicking threat of Jannie De Beer, who had kicked five of them to knock England out of the tournament in the quarters.

France went up against the All Blacks and quickly fell 24-10 behind just after half-time. However the French quickly scored 33 unanswered points playing some sublime attacking rugby that the Kiwis had no answer for. The final score was 43-31 and Les Bleus were into their second World Cup Final.

Sadly they were unable to replicate that dashing attacking rugby as the Australians kept making attack after attack. Ultimately the Wallabies would win 35-12 in the most lopsided final score-wise ever.