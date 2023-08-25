How to watch England v Fiji: live stream the World Cup warm-up match

Steve Borthwick's side take on the Flying Fijians at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 26 August in their final Summer Nations Series fixture

Are you wondering how you can watch an England v Fiji live stream this weekend? Don’t worry, this article contains all the information you need ahead of this hotly anticipated Rugby World Cup warm-up match, wherever you are in the world.

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively, including this Twickenham encounter on Saturday 26 August. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch England v Fiji from abroad via ExpressVPN.

England have endured a tough time during their World Cup preparations, suffering defeats away in Ireland and Wales as well as picking up two red cards along the way.

Fiji, who are in the same Rugby World Cup pool as Wales and Australia, won matches against Tonga, Samoa and Japan but came undone against France last time out.

Watching an England v Fiji live stream is a must this weekend, so check out the information below to make sure you do not miss out on the action. We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups, and details of other Summer Nations Series live streams.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from the UK and Ireland

England v Fiji s is a World Cup warm-up match not to be missed and will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick off is at 3:15pm (BST) on Saturday (26 August) and the build-up will start from 2:55pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a go with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including England v Fiji – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. England v Fiji coverage starts at 4:05pm, kick off 4.15pm (SA Standard Time).

Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia will be keen to watch an England v Fiji live stream, with the Flying Fijians being in their Pool for the Rugby World Cup.

StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 27 August. Coverage starts at 12:05am (AEST), ahead of the 12:15am kick-off.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch selected Summer Nations Series matches, including England v Fiji.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including England v Fiji.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch England v Fiji: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in Asia and will show matches in the following countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

For more information, visit Premier Sports Asia.

