How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream the World Cup warm-up match

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium hosts the Summer Nations Series clash on Saturday 26 August

It’s the final World Cup warm-up match for both sides, so many will be keen to watch an Scotland v Georgia live stream on Saturday 26 August. This article provides all the vital viewing details you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively, including this encounter at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch Scotland v Georgia from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Georgia are in fine form heading into the contest, defeating Romania (56-6) before overcoming USA (22-7) last time out.

Scotland picked up a win and a loss in two great World Cup warm-up matches with France, having kicked off their Summer Nations Series with a 25-13 win over Italy.

With both teams eager to cause an upset in the Rugby World Cup in France next month, a Scotland v Georgia live stream will make intriguing viewing this weekend, so check out the information below to make sure you catch the game.

We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups, and details of other Summer Nations Series live streams.

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from the UK and Ireland

Scotland v Georgia is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick off is at 5:30pm on Saturday 26 August and the build-up will start from 5:10pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a go with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including Scotland v Georgia – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Personal Network, is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from South Africa

With Scotland being in Pool B with the Springboks, South Africa fans will want to check out the form of one of their rivals.

Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Scotland v Georgia coverage starts at 6:20pm, kick off 6:30pm (SA Standard Time).

Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from Australia

Wallabies supporters will be keen to watch Scotland v Georgia, seeing as Los Lelos are in their World Cup pool. StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 27 August. Coverage starts at 2:20am (AEST), ahead of the 2:30am kick-off

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch selected Summer Nations Series matches, including Scotland v Georgia.

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Scotland v Georgia.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Scotland v Georgia: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in Asia and will show matches in the following countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

For more information, visit Premier Sports Asia.

