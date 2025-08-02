I think the Lions will blow Wallabies away and claim 3-0 sweep – British & Irish Lions v Australia third Test predictions

Andy Farrell's side are bidding for a clean sweep

A clean sweep or restoring some pride? Here are our Lions v Australia third Test predictions as the series comes to a close in Sydney.

Andy Farrell’s men are bidding to win 3-0 – something they have long made no bones about being their goal – while Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies are looking to rid themselves of a Melbourne hangover after blowing an 18-point lead at the MCG and surrendering the series.

Tadhg Furlong is making a ninth consecutive Test start – the most in the professional era – while Wallabies nine Nic White is set to retire from rugby after Saturday’s clash at Accor Stadium.

Lions v Australia third Test predictions

Josh Graham, Deputy editor of Rugby World: Australia 17-41 British & Irish Lions

Andy Farrell’s annoyance at the opening defeat to Argentina in Dublin was because of this. He wanted to leave Australia with a 10-0 record but the Lions can still remain unbeaten down under if they complete the job in Sydney.

The Wallabies are depleted – no Rob Valetini and two hookers down – and simply won’t have enough firepower to deal with a Lions side who are desperate to make history with a 3-0 triumph. Farrell’s first 6-2 bench will only increase the chances of the Lions roaring home in style just like they did in 2013….

Australia v British & Irish Lions third Test details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), Stan Sport (Australia)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Capacity: 83,500

Fun fact: Jonny Wilkinson kicked his World Cup-sealing drop-goal at this stadium in 2003

Head-to-head record

This will be the 26th occasion in which the British & Irish Lions have faced Australia in a Test match.

The first was on the 1899 tour to Australia. On 24 June at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of 28,000 fans, Australia beat the Lions 13-3.

The tourists have won 19 of the 25 games so far. Australia have taken the other six while there have been no draws.

Australia v Lions team news for the third Test

