Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions are aiming for a clean sweep down under in Saturday’s third and final Test

Watch Australia v British & Irish Lions as the third and final Test brings an epic tour to a close.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch the Lions v Australia online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in Australia can watch Saturday’s Sydney clash for free.

Third Wallabies v Lions Test: Key viewing information

– Date: Saturday 2 August 2025 – Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney – Kick-off time: 11.00am BST / 6.00am ET / 8.00pm AEST (local) – FREE STREAM: 9Now (Australia) – Other TV channels: Sky Sports/Now (UK and Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Get our NordVPN mega-deal

Watch the third Test for FREE in Australia

Every Wallabies home international is free to watch in Australia on Nine and its 9Now streaming service. Australia v British & Irish Lions third Test coverage gets underway at 7.30pm AEST, with the match kicking-off at 8.00pm.

Aussies travelling overseas this weekend don’t have to worry about missing the big game. You can take your free Wallabies v Lions live stream with you with the help of a VPN, such as NordVPN. Read on to find out how it works.

Stream Australia v British & Irish Lions from anywhere

Good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) don’t just improve your online security. They can also make your device – whether it be a smartphone, tablet or laptop – appear to be in another country. This bonus point allows you to avoid the geo-restrictions that can often block your usual streaming services when you’re travelling overseas, meaning you can watch your Wallabies v British & Irish Lions live stream as if you were back home in front of your own TV.

The tech experts at TechRadar regularly test VPNs, and NordVPN is currently the one they rank highest.

Exclusive: NordVPN mega-deal

70% off, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher

NordVPN have laid on a spectacular deal for the Lions’ third and final Test against the Wallabies. On top of a 70% discount on two-year plans, you get an extra four months thrown in for free. As an added bonus, you’ll also receive an Amazon gift card, worth up to £50. View Deal

Applies to users in the UK, US, and Canada. Simply view the deal, sign-up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent the gift card after the trial period of 30 days.

Watch Wallabies v Lions on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

Coverage of Saturday’s match gets underway at 9.30am BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, ahead of the 11.00am kick-off.

Even if you’re not already a Sky Sports customer – or don’t fancy taking out a lengthy subscription – it’s easy to watch a third Test live stream. Now Sports’ daily deal currently costs £14.99, while pay-monthly options currently start at £26.

The Sky website also has plenty of information on subscribing to Sky Sports, where viewing options include the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox.

In addition to the final British & Irish Lions fixture against the Wallabies, Sky Sports will be showing every game in this year’s Rugby Championship (the first match kicks off on Saturday 16 August), while football fans will be able to tune in the Premier League and EPL, both of which get underway in August.

S4C and streaming services Free third Test highlights will be available onand streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Saturday evening. The hour-long programme (only available with Welsh-language commentary) starts at 8.00pm BST.

Australia v British & Irish Lions live streams in the United States

CBS and streaming service Paramount+ have exclusive US rights to show the Lions’ third Test against the Wallabies. It’ll mean an early start, though, because the game gets underway at 6.00am ET/3.00am PT on Saturday morning.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial.

You can watch CBS through Fubo, even if you don’t have cable.

How to watch the third Test in South Africa

In South Africa? Subscription broadcaster SuperSport is the place to go for an Australia v British & Irish Lions live stream. Kick-off is at 12.00pm SAST on Saturday lunchtime.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Stream Wallabies v British & Irish Lions in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ hosts the Australia v Lions live stream in New Zealand. The match gets underway at 10.00pm NZST on Saturday night.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Other viewing options in Australia

Another place to watch a Wallabies v British & Irish Lions live stream in Australia is Stan Sport, which is showing this third and final Test ad-free. It’ll cost you $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.