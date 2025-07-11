I think the Lions will lose to this stacked AUNZ XV: Lions v AUNZ Invitational XV predictions

A team stacked with international test quality, I think the AUNZ Invitational XV will be the biggest for the Lions since the opening game against Argentina

The British & Irish Lions will face an AUNZ Invitational XV as their final warm-up game before the first test against Australia and it could be a proper banana skin.

Andy Farrell has named son Owen Farrell in the 23 to play at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday 12 July while Fin Smith starts at fly-half.

This will be the final opportunity for players to stake their claim to a spot in the squad for the first test.

It will come against an invitational team of New Zealand and Australia-qualified players led by future Wallabies head coach Les Kiss.

The team boasts 17 full internationals including All Blacks David Havili and Ngani Laumape.

Lions v AUNZ Invitational XV predictions

Rugby World editor Joe Robinson: British & Irish Lions 26-29 AUNZ XV.

Don’t be fooled by the Barbarian look to this AUNZ XV, this is a proper side stacked with test match-quality internationals that will pose a big threat to the Lions in Adelaide.

Co-captain Havili could easily be in the current All Blacks squad while Laumape played two test against the Lions in 2017.

Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu has been supposedly targeted for a future England call-up while Marika Koroibete is a 59-cap Wallaby and a destructive force out wide.

Pete Samu in the back row has been in sensational form for European Champion Cup winners Bordeaux this season.

This, on paper, is the toughest test the Lions will have faced since Argentina, the opening game of the series in which they lost.

If Farrell’s men suffer another slow start, a recurring theme of this tour, I can see the AUNZ XV taking the game by the scruff and causing issues.

There is enough quality within this Lions team for them to win, and certainly enough to play for with the first test next weekend, but you can never discount a team full of Kiwis from pulling off a result.

British & Irish Lions v AUNZ XV details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), S4C (UK), Stand Sport (Australia), Rugby Pass TV (USA)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Capacity: 53,500

Fun fact: Adelaide is the fifth biggest city in Australia yet has zero Irish bars or pubs.

British & Irish Lions v Argentina Head-to-Head

The British & Irish Lions have played the AUNZ XV previously in 1989 in Brisbane.

Back then they were called ANZAC XV and were coached by the legendary Bob Dwyer.

The team initially had a star-studded team that included Buck Shelford and John Gallagher however only two Kiwis ended up playing.

Micheal Lynagh, David Campese, Nick Farr-Jones did play in the 15-19 loss.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions v AUNZ XV

Here is how to watch the British & Irish Lions v AUNZ this Saturday wherever you are in the world.

If you are in the UK or Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you are on holiday or on the move and want to watch the game, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.

British & Irish Lions v AUNZ XV team news

Owen Farrell earns a spot on the bench for the Lions final warm-up game before the test series. If he gets on, it will be his first game action since May.

Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock start on the flanks and will be hoping to force their way into the test team next week.

Scottish centre partnership Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones will also have a final chance to impress.

