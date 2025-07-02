I think the Lions will win comfortably and put a marker down for the Tests: British & Irish Lions v Queensland Reds predictions

The Lions face the Queensland Reds in their first midweek fixture of the 2025 tour



It’s the first Wednesday match of the 2025 Lions tour and here are our British & Irish Lions v Queensland Reds predictions for the game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Andy Farrell’s squad got their tour up and running with a win against the Western Force over the weekend but will see 14 changes to the starting lineup to face the Reds, with only fly-half Finn Russell keeping his place.

The Queensland Reds will have Kiwi pair Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen and Aidan Ross in their front row, both of whom experienced what it’s like to play against the Lions in 2017 in New Zealand. Prop Ross is available after signing for the Reds having played for the Chiefs in their recent Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Crusaders.

British & Irish Lions v Queensland Reds predictions

Rugby World editor Joe Robinson: British & Irish Lions 47-19 Queensland Reds

Andy Farrell has picked a side that has all the hallmarks of a Test team, give or take a few names. There is no coincidence that Russell remains in the starting lineup with Jamison Gibson-Park returning from injury. The coaching team wants to see this combination in action ahead of the first Test in 17 days’ time.

I think the opening exchanges will be tight but once this Lions team gets going, I see them winning with ease. Captain Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum should guarantee clean line-out ball and the power of Duhan van der Merwe, Bundee Aki and Tommy Freeman in the wider channels will create chances. As the second-half rolls on, the Lions strength in depth will show and what will have been a tight game in the first 40 will transpire into a comfortable win for the tourists.

Key details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), S4C (UK), Stand Sport (Australia), Rugby Pass TV (USA)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Capacity: 52,500

Fun fact: The Suncorp will host the rugby sevens at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Lions v Queensland Reds head-to-head

The two sides have met on 14 occasions, the Lions winning 12 and the Reds winning two.

The teams last played in 2013 when a Ben Youngs try and 17 points from Owen Farrell’s boot secured a 22-12 victory.

Where to watch the British & Irish Lions v Queensland Reds

Here is how to watch the British & Irish Lions v Queensland Red on Wednesday wherever you are in the world.

If you are tuning in from the UK or Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you are on holiday or on the move and want to watch the game safely and securely, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any other country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.

Lions v Queensland Reds team news

