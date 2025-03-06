I’m predicting an easy France win even though Ireland are at home and unbeaten – Ireland v France predictions Six Nations 2025

The hosts are waving goodbye to three legends in their final home outing on Saturday

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for, so here are our Ireland v France predictions.

While it may not be a clash of two unbeaten sides after England snuck past France at Twickenham, Ireland’s clash with France is set to go a long way to determining the outcome of this year’s Six Nations.

Ireland v France predictions

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 23-32 France

Ireland’s Grand Slam dream will be smashed this weekend by a rampaging France side who will come to Dublin and show no mercy.

With seven giant forwards to come off the bench in the second half, they will simply overwhelm this Ireland team that were put on the ropes by Wales a fortnight ago.

It’s a bold prediction but I sense that the dam is set to burst on Ireland and Antoine Dupont and co could be the reason.

Alan Pearey, Chief Sub/Writer at Rugby World: Ireland 23-34 France

First plays second in what will surely be the match of the championship.

France have lost their last two meetings with Ireland but the way they carved up Italy in Rome shows they’ve put their sloppy defeat at Twickenham behind them.

Romain Ntamack and Damian Penaud return and the only concern is the repeated gamble of the 7-1 bench. If two backs go down in the first half, life becomes very difficult.

Ireland were scratchy in Cardiff and they’ll be thrilled to have captain and No 8 Caelan Doris back after a knee injury.

Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy – 371 caps between them – play a home Test for the final time as Ireland continue their charge for a Grand Slam and an historic three peat.

So it’s all set up beautifully for the Irish. What can go wrong? French genius, that’s what.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World, Ireland 31-19 France

Home advantage and sentimental value should see Ireland past a France side who have been both brilliant and bafflingly average in this Six Nations.

The Aviva is not the most intimidating place to go but the Men in Green should be roared home with room to spare, especially if France pick up any injuries or cards in the outside backs…

Expect this to be the crowning of Ireland’s three-peat. Fair play to them if they get it done!

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 8 March

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Capacity: 51,700

Ireland v France head-to-head results

2024 Six Nations: France 17-38 Ireland

2023 Six Nations: Ireland 32-19 France

2022 Six Nations: France 30-24 Ireland

2021 Six Nations: Ireland 13-15 Frane

2020 Six Nations: France 35-27 Ireland

Ireland v France team news

IRELAND

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jamie Osborne

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. James Ryan

20. Jack Conan

21. Ryan Baird

22. Conor Murray

23. Jack Crowley

FRANCE

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Mickaël Guillard

6. François Cros

7. Paul Boudehent

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand

17. Cyril Baille

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Emmanuel Meafou

20. Hugo Auradou

21. Oscar Jégou

22. Anthony Jelonch

23. Maxime Lucu

