I’m predicting an easy France win even though Ireland are at home and unbeaten – Ireland v France predictions Six Nations 2025

The hosts are waving goodbye to three legends in their final home outing on Saturday
It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for, so here are our Ireland v France predictions.
While it may not be a clash of two unbeaten sides after England snuck past France at Twickenham, Ireland’s clash with France is set to go a long way to determining the outcome of this year’s Six Nations.
Read more: How to watch Ireland v France in the Six Nations wherever you are
Ireland v France predictions
Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 23-32 France
Ireland’s Grand Slam dream will be smashed this weekend by a rampaging France side who will come to Dublin and show no mercy.
With seven giant forwards to come off the bench in the second half, they will simply overwhelm this Ireland team that were put on the ropes by Wales a fortnight ago.
It’s a bold prediction but I sense that the dam is set to burst on Ireland and Antoine Dupont and co could be the reason.
Alan Pearey, Chief Sub/Writer at Rugby World: Ireland 23-34 France
First plays second in what will surely be the match of the championship.
France have lost their last two meetings with Ireland but the way they carved up Italy in Rome shows they’ve put their sloppy defeat at Twickenham behind them.
Romain Ntamack and Damian Penaud return and the only concern is the repeated gamble of the 7-1 bench. If two backs go down in the first half, life becomes very difficult.
Ireland were scratchy in Cardiff and they’ll be thrilled to have captain and No 8 Caelan Doris back after a knee injury.
Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy – 371 caps between them – play a home Test for the final time as Ireland continue their charge for a Grand Slam and an historic three peat.
So it’s all set up beautifully for the Irish. What can go wrong? French genius, that’s what.
Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World, Ireland 31-19 France
Home advantage and sentimental value should see Ireland past a France side who have been both brilliant and bafflingly average in this Six Nations.
The Aviva is not the most intimidating place to go but the Men in Green should be roared home with room to spare, especially if France pick up any injuries or cards in the outside backs…
Expect this to be the crowning of Ireland’s three-peat. Fair play to them if they get it done!
Read more: Everything you need to know about the Six Nations
Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 8 March
TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Capacity: 51,700
Ireland v France head-to-head results
2024 Six Nations: France 17-38 Ireland
2023 Six Nations: Ireland 32-19 France
2022 Six Nations: France 30-24 Ireland
2021 Six Nations: Ireland 13-15 Frane
2020 Six Nations: France 35-27 Ireland
Ireland v France team news
IRELAND
Read more: Ireland Six Nations squad
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jamie Osborne
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. James Ryan
20. Jack Conan
21. Ryan Baird
22. Conor Murray
23. Jack Crowley
FRANCE
Related: France Six Nations squad
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damian Penaud
13. Pierre-Louis Barassi
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont (captain)
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Uini Atonio
4. Thibaud Flament
5. Mickaël Guillard
6. François Cros
7. Paul Boudehent
8. Grégory Alldritt
Replacements:
16. Julien Marchand
17. Cyril Baille
18. Dorian Aldegheri
19. Emmanuel Meafou
20. Hugo Auradou
21. Oscar Jégou
22. Anthony Jelonch
23. Maxime Lucu
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.