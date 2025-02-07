Italy v Wales predictions Six Nations 2025: Can Gatland’s men win at last?

Wales are on a torrid run of 13 games without a victory

Italy are looking to back-up last year’s win against a Wales side who simply cannot afford a 14th straight loss as the pressure builds on Warren Gatland.

The Azzurri had a fantastic 2024 campaign and should be able to play with a lot more freedom than their opponents who know the outside noise will be deafening if they are downed in Rome.

Italy v Wales predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Italy 24-19 Wales

It sounds disrespectful to tag this a Wooden Spoon decider, but you can’t conceal the facts: both teams were well beaten in the opening round, collectively losing by 12 tries to one, so expect extra frissons of tension.

Wales have won on their last eight visits to Rome and they field a talisman in No 8 Taulupe Faletau, finally fit again after missing all 13 matches of Wales’ ongoing losing run. Beefy Scarlet Eddie James, a much-needed ball-carrier, also gets a start – part of a 24th different centre pairing in 60 Welsh Tests.

Essentially, Warren Gatland is giving his team a chance to make amends for the paucity of their Paris performance. Yet confidence must be flaky and, in a positional head-to-head, Italy have the better players right now.

The match might not be a thing of beauty. But if Tommaso Allan can replicate the impressive goalkicking we saw from him at Murrayfield, the Azzurri should edge this one.

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Italy 15-9 Wales

Woe is Wales, a team that couldn’t buy a win if they were the only side left in the market. They took a 43-0 drubbing away on the opening weekend in Paris to a France team that had barely put out their Gitanes.

Jac Morgan was colossal, though, a true Test-match warrior, and a returning Taulupe Faletau will bolster the lack of go-forward currently plaguing the Welsh attack. But it will not be enough to beat an Italy side that is genuinely quite good these days. Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello are as good as any centre partnership in the world and their back row is ferocious at the breakdown. It’ll be enough to prolong Wales’ nightmare.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Italy 18-18 Wales

I can see this being a scrappy affair that ultimately does not provide a winner. A draw will feel like a defeat for Wales but would be testament to where they are as a side.

We may not even see a try as both sides trade penalties in a bid to beat the team that they will see as their most realistic chance of a victory.

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 8 Feb

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Capacity:72,698

Italy v Wales head-to-head record

2024 Six Nations: Wales 21-24 Italy

2023 Six Nations: Italy 17-29 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 21-22 Italy

2021 Six Nations: Italy 7-48 Wales

2020 Autumn Nations Cup: Wales 38-18 Italy (Parc y Scarlets)

Italy v Wales team news

ITALY

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Ange Capuozzo

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Martin Page-Relo

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolò Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (captain)

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Luca Rizzoli

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Dino Lamb

20. Manuel Zuliani

21. Ross Vintcent

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Jacopo Trulla

WALES

15. Liam Williams

14. Tom Rogers

13. Nick Tompkins

12. Eddie James

11. Josh Adams

10. Ben Thomas

9. Tomos Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Evan Lloyd

3. Henry Thomas

4. Will Rowlands

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. James Botham

7. Jac Morgan (captain)

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Nicky Smith

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Freddie Thomas

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Rhodri Williams

22. Dan Edwards

23. Blair Murray

