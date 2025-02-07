Italy v Wales predictions Six Nations 2025: Can Gatland’s men win at last?

Wales are on a torrid run of 13 games without a victory
Italy are looking to back-up last year’s win against a Wales side who simply cannot afford a 14th straight loss as the pressure builds on Warren Gatland.
The Azzurri had a fantastic 2024 campaign and should be able to play with a lot more freedom than their opponents who know the outside noise will be deafening if they are downed in Rome.
Italy v Wales predictions
Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Italy 24-19 Wales
It sounds disrespectful to tag this a Wooden Spoon decider, but you can’t conceal the facts: both teams were well beaten in the opening round, collectively losing by 12 tries to one, so expect extra frissons of tension.
Wales have won on their last eight visits to Rome and they field a talisman in No 8 Taulupe Faletau, finally fit again after missing all 13 matches of Wales’ ongoing losing run. Beefy Scarlet Eddie James, a much-needed ball-carrier, also gets a start – part of a 24th different centre pairing in 60 Welsh Tests.
Essentially, Warren Gatland is giving his team a chance to make amends for the paucity of their Paris performance. Yet confidence must be flaky and, in a positional head-to-head, Italy have the better players right now.
The match might not be a thing of beauty. But if Tommaso Allan can replicate the impressive goalkicking we saw from him at Murrayfield, the Azzurri should edge this one.
Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Italy 15-9 Wales
Woe is Wales, a team that couldn’t buy a win if they were the only side left in the market. They took a 43-0 drubbing away on the opening weekend in Paris to a France team that had barely put out their Gitanes.
Jac Morgan was colossal, though, a true Test-match warrior, and a returning Taulupe Faletau will bolster the lack of go-forward currently plaguing the Welsh attack. But it will not be enough to beat an Italy side that is genuinely quite good these days. Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello are as good as any centre partnership in the world and their back row is ferocious at the breakdown. It’ll be enough to prolong Wales’ nightmare.
Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Italy 18-18 Wales
I can see this being a scrappy affair that ultimately does not provide a winner. A draw will feel like a defeat for Wales but would be testament to where they are as a side.
We may not even see a try as both sides trade penalties in a bid to beat the team that they will see as their most realistic chance of a victory.
Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 8 Feb
TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Capacity:72,698
Italy v Wales head-to-head record
2024 Six Nations: Wales 21-24 Italy
2023 Six Nations: Italy 17-29 Wales
2022 Six Nations: Wales 21-22 Italy
2021 Six Nations: Italy 7-48 Wales
2020 Autumn Nations Cup: Wales 38-18 Italy (Parc y Scarlets)
Italy v Wales team news
ITALY
15. Tommaso Allan
14. Ange Capuozzo
13. Juan Ignacio Brex
12. Tommaso Menoncello
11. Monty Ioane
10. Paolo Garbisi
9. Martin Page-Relo
1. Danilo Fischetti
2. Giacomo Nicotera
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Niccolò Cannone
5. Federico Ruzza
6. Sebastian Negri
7. Michele Lamaro (captain)
8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements:
16. Gianmarco Lucchesi
17. Luca Rizzoli
18. Marco Riccioni
19. Dino Lamb
20. Manuel Zuliani
21. Ross Vintcent
22. Alessandro Garbisi
23. Jacopo Trulla
WALES
15. Liam Williams
14. Tom Rogers
13. Nick Tompkins
12. Eddie James
11. Josh Adams
10. Ben Thomas
9. Tomos Williams
1. Gareth Thomas
2. Evan Lloyd
3. Henry Thomas
4. Will Rowlands
5. Dafydd Jenkins
6. James Botham
7. Jac Morgan (captain)
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Keiron Assiratti
19. Freddie Thomas
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Rhodri Williams
22. Dan Edwards
23. Blair Murray
