Two sides looking for a first win in this year’s championship meet in Rome

Watch Italy v Wales as the second weekend of the 2025 Six Nations kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday 8 February. We’ve got all the information you need to follow the action as it happens, whether you’re watching on TV or online.

Wales haven’t lost in Rome since 2007 but with Warren Gatland’s side on a record-breaking run of 13 consecutive defeats, the Azzurri (a place ahead of Saturday’s opponents in the world rankings) will believe they can secure a win.

The match kicks off at 2.15pm GMT / 3.15pm CET on Saturday and you can watch Italy v Wales for free in several countries, including the UK and Italy. Wherever you’re planning on watching the game this weekend, this guide has got you covered.

Key information

– Italy v Wales date: Saturday 8 February 2025

– Italy v Wales kick-off time: 3.15pm local (CET) / 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday)

– Italy v Wales venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

– Italy v Wales on TV: ITV1, Virgin Media One, France 2, TV8

– Italy v Wales streams: ITVX (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free), TV8 (free)

How to watch Italy v Wales in the UK – free Six Nations live stream

Fans in the UK can watch Wales in action against Italy on ITV. Every championship game is free-to-air in the UK, with Six Nations TV coverage shared between the BBC and ITV.

All of Italy’s home games are available on ITV, so you can tune into Saturday’s game on terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming platform ITVX. The service is free to use with a simple registration, though don’t forget about your UK TV Licence, which is still a requirement even when it comes to streaming live TV.

Coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch Italy v Wales from abroad

If you’re going to be overseas when the game kicks off on Saturday, you may be worried about missing the game – especially as most streaming services are geo-restricted. Luckily, there is a way you can tackle this problem and it’s called a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that let’s you change your device’s IP address. This can make your computer, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country, allowing you to unblock geo-restricted feeds and enjoy your usual streaming service as if you were back in your home country. VPNs are also great for your internet security and privacy, making them a win all round.

Our expert office-mates at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they reckon the best is NordVPN. Better still, it’s available for a massive discount during the Six Nations.

How to watch Italy v Wales in Ireland

In Ireland, you can watch Italy v Wales through Virgin Media. As in the UK, fans in Ireland enjoy every Six Nations game for free, with coverage split between Virgin Media and RTÉ.

If you’re watching on terrestrial TV you can catch Italy v Wales on Virgin Media One, while streamers can follow the action on Virgin Media Play. It’s available as a streaming app or simply an in-browser player with no sign-up required.

Coverage starts at 1.30pm ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off.

How to watch Italy v Wales in Italy

While most Six Nations games are trapped behind a paywall in Italy, games featuring the national side – including Italy v Wales – are available for free via the TV8 service.

How to watch Italy v Wales in France

Free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions has the rights to every Six Nations game. This match will be on terrestrial channel France 2, with an Italy v Wales live stream available on the FranceTV platform, which is also free to use.

Coverage starts at 3.05pm CET ahead of the 3.15pm CET kick-off.

Italy v Wales: Other global streams

USA: Fans in the USA van watch Italy v Wales on Peacock. The NBC streaming platform costs $7.99 a month but there’s currently a deal for a whole year for $29.99.

Australia: Rugby fans down under can watch Italy v Wales on Stan Sport. Packages cost $15 per month on top of a base Stan subscription of $12.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Italy v Wales is on Sky Sport. That’s on satellite TV, or a streaming sub will set you back $49.99 a month.

South Africa: Supersport is, as ever, the place to go for fans in South Africa to watch Italy v Wales.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide on how to watch Six Nations 2025.

