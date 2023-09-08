ITV show wrong score for France v New Zealand in World Cup howler

British broadcaster forced into humiliating correction nearly 30 minutes after game finished

ITV showed viewers the wrong full-time score for France v New Zealand for nearly 3o minutes after the final whistle in an embrassing gaffe on the first day of its Rugby World Cup coverage. The British broadcaster was forced into a correction due to a misunderstanding relating to Melvyn Jaminet’s late conversion attempt.

Initially rugby fans tuning in at home were told France had beaten the All Blacks 29-13 with Jaminet thought to have successfully converted his own score at the Stade de France in front of a jubilant home crowd on the opening night of the competition.

However, presenter Mark Pougatch eventually clarified that the game had in fact finished 27-13, Pougatch highlighting that it was an important differentiation for those filling out their (Rugby World) wallcharts.

The confusion arose after Jaminet had scored late on to seal the victory, the replacement full-back taking full advantage of the bouncing ball to escape the clutches of New Zealand fly-half Richie Mo’unga. Having come on for France’s usual goal-kicker Thomas Ramos, Jaminet lined up the conversion and the ball then looked like it had sailed directly over the post.

In fairness to ITV, there was no unanimous decision immediately on field either as one assistant referee raised their flag, to signal a successful kick, while the other kept their’s down, indicating they thought Jaminet had missed.

As it transpired the kick did not count and the winning margin was only 13 points, meaning it was not France’s biggest ever victory margin over the All Blacks. Despite that, it was still a statement victory and Fabien Galthié’s side did make history as the first team to ever inflict a pool-stage defeat on New Zealand.

Fans on social media were quick to point out the error of ITV’s ways. One said: “Good start for ITV, didn’t even manage to get the final score right.”

Another added: “Knew they hadn’t, but clearly nobody at ITV did for 20 minutes after the game, happily displaying the wrong score!”

