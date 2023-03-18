Owen Farrell reacts as dad Andy takes son to Ireland’s captain’s run

Little Tommy was pictured at the Aviva with his grandad

Owen Farrell was shocked to learn in a press conference that his son had been at the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s captain’s run with dad and Ireland coach Andy.

Farrell is starting at fly-half and captaining England but dad Andy is coaching the world’s No 1 side as they bid to complete a fourth Grand Slam in Dublin.

Farrell’s son Tommy was snapped with his grandad at the Ireland captain’s run, with the Farrell family having split loyalties for the final game of the Six Nations.

England’s Farrell spoke before the tournament about his dad’s attempts to win over his kids by buying them Ireland shirts to get them on the side, and they are even staying at their grandad’s house over the weekend.

Asked if his children were at the Ireland team run, Farrell replied: “I don’t know, I think he (Andy Farrell) was trying to. I don’t know. Is it? I didn’t know that. I genuinely didn’t know that.”

Related: Ireland Six Nations squad – Team to play England

When a reporter followed up with a question about whether he needed to have a word with them about where their allegiances lie. The England No 10 added: “No, they are a bit young yet. They are just doing as their grandad has told them to.

“They are staying at their grandad’s house, so I guess it is his rules this weekend so far.”

Read more: Rugby Fixtures

Owen Farrell’s son: Which shirt will he wear?

Andy suggested he would try and get young Tommy to wear his Ireland shirt to the game on Super Saturday but Owen was not so convinced.

He said: “I’ve not spoken about it (to them). They came over yesterday on the ferry. He (Andy) isn’t there – they’re staying with my mum.

“I assume, and I do still assume, that they will be wearing England jerseys but I see they are trying to sway them!

“Of course they have got England shirts and my brother, he has got both. I don’t think my sisters have got them both!”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.