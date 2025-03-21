Playing with your partner, sensory rooms and boxing costumes – Red Roses trio reveal how England Women are plotting Six Nations and World Cup double

We went to Bristol to hear from Abbie Ward, Holly Aitchison and Sarah Bern ahead of a huge 2025 for the women's game

Three bears walk into a room. It almost sounds like the start of a corny joke but 2025 is no laughing matter for Bristol’s Red Rose trio that are sat in front of me.

Forwards Sarah Bern and Abbie Ward bear the scars of World Cup final losses to New Zealand in 2017 and 2022. Fly-half Holly Aitchison only carries the baggage of that agonising loss last time out, when Lydia Thompson’s red card meant England played with 14 players for 62 minutes.

As it happened, the game was alive until the dying embers and even then it looked like England, lauded as set-piece Queens, would maul over to claim the trophy at the last.

Instead, the lineout went awry and Eden Park crowned the Black Ferns champions. That was the fifth time English hopes have been dashed in a World Cup final by New Zealand.

They’ll hope there’s no repeat later this year when the World Cup rolls into town, with the bronze and gold finals taking place at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in September.

As the saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. Or in this case, hire a veteran Kiwi as your head coach. John Mitchell took over the Red Roses ahead of WXV in 2023. He has coached all over the world and is no stranger to the RFU having led the England men’s forwards from 1997-2000 and more recently looked after the defence for Eddie Jones from 2018-21.

At just 37, he was given the All Blacks’ top job in 2001. It’s a mightily good CV. The only thing missing was time in the women’s game. So how has he had to adjust his techniques?

“He’s probably had to adjust to more tears,” quips tighthead prop Bern. “I’ve heard from other coaches that men can be quite stern or brash when they get disappointing news. Girls might cry, whether it’s good or bad news!”

While Mitchell might have stepped into uncharted waters, he was shrewd with his back-room staff appointments. He enlisted the services of former England captain Sarah Hunter and promoted Lou Meadows from U20 head coach.

“He’s been really smart with who he has put around him,” says Ward. “It’s a complete mix and a nice well-rounded dynamic. He’ll say his coaching style and philosophy is ever-evolving.”

What comes across about Mitchell is the added human touch he has brought to the Red Roses environment. He thinks of his players as extended daughters. He cares about them and has enhanced the support on offer.

“The main difference is how much he cares about us as people,” says Aitchison. “He wanted to know me as a person before he cared about what I did on the pitch. He wants to understand you so he can get the best out of you.”

One of Mitchell’s actual daughters is a psychologist based in Perth and his son Daryl plays cricket for New Zealand. Both go some way to explaining his interest in the mental side of the game.

“He told me a bit about his son and him being into psychology and that drove a lot of his interest in it,” adds Aitchison. “He’s noticeably invested in that with us. He’s taken that from his son and had a load of conversations with me about how you can help yourself off the pitch, which is definitely different to Midds (ex-coach Simon Middleton).

“I don’t think we had as much support as we have access to now with Mitch. You have be in the right headspace to contribute more and you have to invest in your mental skills off the pitch as well.”

Mental health is a serious matter but Mitchell has a silly side that comes out in camp too, which is great for easing the tension in what can be a stern, professional space.

“He brings so much energy to the programme,” says Ward. “He’ll be so theatrical and it might be a bit off-the-wall but it makes the point.”

These dramatic meetings are often themed, as we learn with a recent example from last year’s WXV1. “The coaching staff had to act it out and bring it to life,” says Bern.

“I don’t want to get in trouble for saying too much but he came in like a full American boxing outfit! Shirt off, silky robe and the boxing shorts. He said how we have to beat the USA team! There was a boxing acting scenario. It’s great as you really remember it!”

That image certainly sticks in the brain. While he’s not afraid to play the fool, Mitchell has also led by example when it comes to sharing and owning vulnerabilities.

“He opened up about moments in his life that have led him here and it was very emotional,” says Ward. “There were tears and him doing that allows us to do the same and creates a big bond among us.”

While Mitchell has added off-field support for the Red Roses, they have also taken matters into their own hands by changing their representation to Team England Rugby Ltd, mirroring the move made by the men and unifying the representation between the two sides.

Ward, an elected representative, namechecks Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Ellis Genge as being important allies and huge advocates for them moving forward. “TER will look at contractual welfare and commercial aspects of being a Red Rose,” she says.

“We will look at how we can grow our worth, our set-up and commercial rights and exposure in order for us to create growth in the game. It will also allow us to market ourselves and create revenue for individuals but also as the Red Roses.

“It’s about us having control ourselves but it’s also acknowledging that the Red Roses have very different needs to PWR players and other nations. It’s tailored expertise solely for us and where we want to drive our game forward.”

Essentially it’s a helping hand as the game takes a step into the unknown. “We are entering a new world of professionalism,” Bern says. “We are getting crowds and bigger sponsors, so how do we manage that? That’s the next step for us and that’s where they are going to support us.”

While Team England is about fighting for more in the future, these Red Roses are grounded enough to know how lucky they are compared to their Six Nations counterparts.

Bern says: “I want other people to have it (what we’ve got)! Unfortunately this is the reality of women’s sport. Unless people start speaking up, there will be no change. We want everyone to be the same.”

France are still the team most likely to dislodge England’s crown. But while the others are gaining on each other, the women in white are streets ahead still. You get the sense they’d quite like the chance to show their superiority on a more level playing field.

It’s a bit like the perennial F1 debate: why don’t we give everyone the same car and see who is the best driver? Well, the answer is the same in both scenarios: money.

Mitchell has also made England more entertaining to watch. Their playing style used to be very set-piece focused and for good reason, as it has traditionally been a key strength.

However, now the shackles have been loosened, which is music to the ears of the Bears, known for their attractive and free-flowing brand. “We’ve been able to bring our style of play from Bristol to England in the last year,” explains Ward.

“There has definitely been more of a focus on actually playing and seeing what’s in front of us instead of going straight to just kicking.

“Because we do it week in, week out, we can really see and seize those opportunities. It’s much more natural as it’s inherent in how we play, so we can take that to an international stage, whereas other teams who have it as a second option may find it more difficult.”

As a ten, Aitchison has to strike the balance from Bristol’s virtual no-kicking approach – she averages just 2.8 kicks in play per game, the fewest among all the Premiership Women’s Rugby fly-halves – to the more territory-focused international game.

“Sometimes it is a little bit difficult just to get your head around the different styles of play,” Aitchison adds. “It’s challenging sometimes to flip your mindset of what you want to achieve in both styles of attack, but it’s also good because you have those different viewpoints and how they feed into each other. There’s strengths and weaknesses of both of those game plans. Ultimately, you want to merge the two to be entertaining and successful.”

That is the balance Bristol have tried to strike at a domestic level. The PWR’s growth as a competitive league led to a dogfight for the top four in what is a truncated season due to the World Cup. Long gone are the days where Saracens and Harlequins dominated and the rest were irrelevant.

Now, Gloucester-Hartpury are back-to-back-to-back champions but they had to come from behind in this year’s final against Saracens while Exeter Chiefs and the Bears are also forces to be reckoned with.

Nobody likes losing but England’s dominance means it is such a rarity that tasting defeat in the PWR can really be a great learning experience for players. Ward adds: “Internationals are having to learn to come back from a losing position, learning about momentum, figuring out a way to win and dealing with losing.

“Although you might not appreciate it at the time, I think it will put us in really good stead moving forward.” For Aitchison, it’s a chance to evolve her play by breaking down different defences and challenges her to develop a game that is not reliant on a dominant pack and front-foot ball.

“When I was at Saracens, we’d probably have lost an absolute maximum of two games a season. It was a shock when we lost but as a ten it can only be a positive now.”

Bern is especially keen about this year’s Six Nations, where England go in search of a seventh straight title, having missed last year’s Grand Slam with a meniscus injury. “I did really miss it as it’s one of my favourite tournaments. I love how it mirrors the men’s and the excitement that they are separated trickles through as fans can enjoy a double Six Nations.

“I’m just really enjoying playing rugby at the minute. That’s my main focus; to enjoy playing and that environment. It would be nice to be back involved as even though it’s intense and tough, you get some really good memories.”

For the first time, Bern’s neurodivergent nephews will be able to make use of the new sensory room at Allianz Stadium during a Six Nations. She was the one who pioneered its launch with support from the Wooden Spoon charity and it came into effect in September.

“My sister’s son Finlay really struggled to come to games, he cried at loud noises and ran away – it took him ages to calm down. He was diagnosed with autism and ADHD. He’s most recently been diagnosed with a specific type of autism so when you ask them to do something, the next answer is ‘No’ whether they’re going to do it or not.

“He would watch on the telly and know everyone’s names and if someone shouted he would shush them. He couldn’t deal with the sensory overload of being in large crowds with people who unpredictably shout and clap. It would just be too much for him and he would have a meltdown.

“His younger brother is also neurodivergent but is too little at the minute to know his diagnosis. My sister is amazing and she’s done so much research into how to help Fin have less anxiety and feel less overwhelmed. She said they have sensory rooms in football and said we should have them in rugby. So I was like, ‘Yeah, we should!’”

After sorting the logistics by making sure there was enough space without losing ticket sales, the new sensory room was born.

“It’s a small room kitted out with all different lights, different senses and different sounds. But then if you walk across the corridor, there’s ten seats at the top of the stadium and you can watch the whole pitch. It’s lovely for someone like Finlay, he can go outside and watch but when he’s overstimulated – and bless him, with his ADHD, he can’t sit still for long – he’s got a really safe space where he can just run in, do whatever he needs to do and then he can run out.”

It’s made a huge difference for the Bern family and Sarah’s aim is to get a sensory room in as many stadiums as possible. “I don’t feel a disability that you can’t see should impact your ability to go to games and live a neurotypical life.”

Kids are also a big part of Ward’s life after the arrival of daughter Hallie with her Bristol women’s coach Dave Ward.

Ward is effusive in her praise for the support she got day in, day out at the Bears. She was also the first to benefit from the RFU’s maternity policy which allows contracted Red Roses to take 26 weeks off on full pay. Ward’s desire to minimise her time out meant she only ended up taking two and returned to international rugby less than a year after giving birth.

Such was her dedication to maintaining her training that it was her team-mates who were more worried. “We were more cautious than her,” says Bern. “We’d say ‘No, not the bump!’ And (turns to Ward) you said, ‘I’m fine!’”

There is a knowledge gap in research regarding elite female athletes and pregnancy, but Ward is now focused on the next steps as she combines raising a toddler with playing for her country. “Next, it’s how we transition to a working parent policy because it does not just stop when Hallie’s born or turns one. It’s how you can best support the athlete throughout the process.”

Aitchison watched on during Ward’s return-to-play and also has admiration for the work of her former Saracens pal Zoe Harrison, who has battled back to her best after tearing her ACL in 2023. The two used to dovetail together in North London but since Aitchison’s move to the South-West, they are both gunning for the England No 10 jersey.

“We have a mutual understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses but also how we can play together, which is quite interesting,” says Aitchison. “It doesn’t matter who you’re competing against to get your name on the back of the shirt, it’s what you can give to the front of it. That’s the focus for everyone no matter your position.”

Whoever gets the nod will surely be feeling the pressure, not only in the Six Nations but as the overwhelming favourites to win a home World Cup? “We have to acknowledge it,” adds Aitchison. “We were on that massive unbeaten streak at the last World Cup which was pressure in itself as well.

“You never know how you will react but we’ve had many dress rehearsals for this, if that’s the best way to put it. We have had a lot of experience building up to this. In a final, a lot is uncontrollable. Mitch speaks about just doing what we can control. Take one game at a time.”

One thing that should help England with their goal of replicating the heroics of the 2014 World Cup winners is the introduction of WXV. The tiered event gives them the chance to face the likes of New Zealand and Canada on a far more regular basis than before.

Ward says: “It’s a super tournament as you’re playing against the best teams. It’s like a World Cup semi-final and final all the time. We are really aware of that pressure and we are the hunted. “Everyone has their best game and shows up against England. Everyone wants to knock us off that pedestal. Everyone wants to ruin the party. Everyone wants to come to Twickenham in front of 60,000 and ruin our day. We know that so we have to step up.”

While the WXV1 crowds in Vancouver were very poor in October, England will be buoyed by a ferocious home support at the World Cup with tickets selling fast. “We’ll all feel more relaxed, more comfortable and just happier as we are going to be surrounded by friends and family,” explains Ward.

“The crowds are incredible in England. It will definitely raise our game but everyone likes playing in a sold-out stadium. The difference is we are more used to it.”

The knowledge that there will be many young, impressionable fans watching on just adds to the sense of opportunity. If England are to claim a Six Nations and World Cup double this year, there will be a new individual front and centre after Zoe Aldcroft was appointed captain.

The Gloucester-Hartpury lock replaces flanker Marlie Packer in the role but by all accounts it’s more of a restructure than revolution or demotion for Packer. “It’s not just Zoe leading by herself, she has a serious amount of support around her,” says Bern.

“I think we’ll see a lot of funny social media outtakes from her interviews! She’s so lovely and the most humble person I’ve met; she doesn’t rate herself at all. She has a great knowledge of rugby and she absolutely loves that team.

“Zoe would die for that team. You want someone with a level head like her leading you into battle. You might not actually see a lot of her as I think she’ll delegate a lot. Her strength is the rugby pitch. She’s not always going to be the most vocal as that would be changing her as a person. She might ask Botts (Hannah Botterman) to lead a team talk as an energetic person. There might be a lot more voices around. That’s a strength of Zoe’s: she sees your strengths and wants to inspire you to be the best version of yourself.”

England loosehead Mackenzie Carson has already had a taste of Aldcroft’s leadership at club level. She is also Bern’s partner, which makes for a unique dynamic with the two packing down against each other in high-profile games like last year’s PWR final, while also teaming up together in the same Red Roses scrum.

“We have a rule that there is no chat in the scrum,” says Bern. “We really enjoy battling it out but you always want your partner to do the best, so when propping against each other, we learn really quickly and give each other feedback.

“Afterwards, sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh no, was that tackle too big?’ But most of the time it’s really good. She ran over me when we played Gloucester and then it happened the other way too.

“When we lost the final last year, I was sad for myself and Bristol, but I was really pleased for her to be part of that special team and then I could genuinely say ‘Well done’. When we play together, you can feel there’s someone firmly in your corner.”

Relationships are commonplace in the women’s game but Ward and her coach and husband Dave try to stay very professional. “We separate our work and home life,” she says. “Outsiders might be like, ‘Does he go easier on you?’ I can assure you it’s probably the opposite treatment.”

Bern concurs: “It’s always ‘Abbie, that could have been better’. Not in a horrible way but Dave always wants the best for her. You wouldn’t be able to tell they are a couple from our training.”

Training looms, so our time together is up. It’s now or never for England in 2025. These three Bears will have a big say in the way it swings.

This article first appeared in the April 2025 (issue 309) edition of Rugby World magazine

