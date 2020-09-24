See who is taking charge of these mammoth Test matches

Referee appointments Autumn Nations Cup

We now know which match officials will be in charge of key match-ups in the Autumn Nations Cup. The anouncement from World Rugby also heralds some personal milestones for a few referees.

Nigel Owens set to become the first referee to take charge of 100 test matches as he is set to whistle France versus Italy. Ireland’s Joy Neville will also make history, as the first female to perform Television Match Official duties in a major men’s competition when Wales face Georgia and Scotland in the same event.

Former Harlequins nine Karl Dickson gets his first major Test, reffing France v Wales, while Nika Amashukeli will become the first Georgian assistant referee in a major international competition, running touch for both Scotland v France and Scotland v Fiji.

According to World Rugby: “With various travel and quarantining restrictions limiting global movement, match officials will come from regional hubs and will be regularly tested for COVID-19 while following measures that maintain a bubble environment.

“This means matches in the northern hemisphere will be officiated by northern hemisphere-based referees, while matches in the southern hemisphere will be refereed by match officials from the southern hemisphere.”

Autumn Nations Cup appointments

Ireland v Wales

Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Friday, 13 November, 2020. Kick-off at 7pm.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee one: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee two: Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Romain Poite (France)

Italy v Scotland

Venue: TBC

Saturday, 14 November, 2020. Kick-off at 1:45pm,

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee one: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referee two: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Wayne Barnes (England)

England v Georgia

Twickenham, London.

Saturday, 14 November, 2020. Kick-off at 3pm.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant Referee one: Craig Evans (Wales)

Assistant Referee two: Dan Jones (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

France v Fiji

Venue: TBC

Sunday, 15 November, 2020. Kick-off at 3pm.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee one: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee two: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

Italy v Fiji

Venue: TBC

Saturday, 21 November, 2020. Kick-off at 1:45pm.

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referee one: Craig Evans (Wales)

Assistant Referee two: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)

England v Ireland

Twickenham, London.

Saturday, 21 November, 2020. Kick-off at 3pm.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee one: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee two: Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Wales v Georgia

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.

Saturday, 21 November, 2020. Kick-off at 5:15pm.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee one: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee two: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Scotland v France

Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Sunday, 22 November, 2020. Kick-off at 3pm.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee one: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee two: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Scotland v Fiji

Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Saturday, 28 November, 2020. Kick-off at 1:45pm.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee one: Craig Evans (Wales)

Assistant Referee two: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Wales v England

Venue: TBC

Saturday, 28 November, 2020. Kick-off at 4pm.

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referee one: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee two: Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

France v Italy

Venue: TBC

Saturday, 28 November, 2020. Kick-off at 9pm.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)

Ireland v Georgia

Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Sunday, 29 November, 2020. Kick-off at 2pm

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

Appointments for the final round of matches is still to be determined.

