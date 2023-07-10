Rugby World guest editor Squidge releases World Cup youngsters video

A continuation of our Next Generation Special in video form

Rugby World guest editor Squidge Rugby has released a brand new Rugby World Cup youngsters video, continuing the Next Generation Special theme of the August issue of the magazine.

YouTube sensation Squidge runs the rule over some of the best youngsters to have ever represented their nation at the World Cup. From the youngest winner to try-scorer and even just the very youngest to ever take to the field.

South Africa’s Frans Steyn and Wales legend George North feature heavily while watch out for a special mention for Georgia scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze.

If you have been enjoying the ongoing U20 Rugby World Cup and it has got you thinking about who the break-out stars of this September’s senior tournament could be, then there’s no better time to reminisce about those fresh-faced youngsters who have lit up previous editions.

What is in Rugby World’s Next Generation Special?

Henry Arundell exclusive cover feature

Editor Alan Dymock caught up with the speedster – thanks to The Sunbury Gallery for hosting us! – on all things England, London Irish, the future and more.

Special report on body image and eating disorders

With some powerful input from dietitians, psychologists, coaches, referees and players, Josh Graham shines a light on rugby’s relationship with body image and eating disorders.

Sam Prendergast: The new Johnny Sexton?

Tom English runs the rule over the Ireland U20 fly-half that many have tipped to take the baton from the soon-to-be-retired Ireland captain.

Mason Grady

Alan Dymock hears all about Mason Grady’s basketballing roots as he prepares for the World Cup with Wales without his old centre partner Joe Hawkins.

Top schools ranked!

Along with NextGenXV, we rank the 12 best rugby schools in the world. There are some monstrous production lines out there but have we made the right calls and who will come out at No 1?

Stephen Jones: A new era dawns for the women’s game

Our columnist casts his eye over the future of the women’s game with England handing out new and improved contracts and the new WXV competition fast approaching.

London Irish debacle

We look inside the mind of one-club hero Topsy Ojo and hear from Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans who asks will the loss of the Exiles be the final wake-up call for the Premiership? Our face-off debate examines both sides of the coin when it comes to whether a ten-team Premiership will work.

What else is in the August edition of Rugby World?

Downtime with Scotland’s Adam Hastings

We shine a light on Émilien Gailleton, France’s 19-year-old centre who looks set to make the RWC squad after finishing as the Top 14 top try-scorer with Pau

Columnist Ken Owens pays tribute to his old team-mate Alun Wyn Jones

Japan fly-half Seungsin Lee tells us how proud he is of his Korean heritage

Campbell Burnes talks to reigning women’s World Rugby Player of the Year and Black Ferns superstar Ruahei Demant

Oliver Trenchard looks at the battle rugby union faces in Victoria amid a crowded sporting market

The Analyst, Sean Holley, unpicks the game of promising Ireland U20 No 8 Brian Gleeson

We hear what it’s like to be a Premiership talent-spotter from Harlequins scout Clive Martin

