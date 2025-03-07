I think Wales can finally end their 15-game losing streak against vulnerable Scots – Scotland v Wales predictions Six Nations 2025

Wales are desperate to break a run of 15 Test defeats

Buoyed by a resurrection of sorts in defeat to Ireland, can Wales beat Scotland? Here are our Scotland v Wales predictions.

Matt Sherratt made Wales look a different beast in Round 3, but can they finally win a game after 15 defeats in a row or will Scotland bounce back from Calcutta Cup agony at home?

Scotland v Wales predictions

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 29-28 Wales

Expect more progress from Wales this weekend. Matt Sherratt has liberated this rugby nation and they can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.

They performed out of their skin against Ireland in Cardiff and will repeat much of that success in Edinburgh.

The sticking point will be that Scotland love to play fast and loose, it suits their style, and they will have just enough to continue Wales’ losing streak.

Alan Pearey, Chief Sub/Writer at Rugby World: Scotland 32-19 Wales

Almost no changes in the line-ups, though for very different reasons.

Scotland, who welcome back winger Darcy Graham after concussion, are being given the opportunity to right the wrongs of yet another championship of soaring hopes and low returns.

Wales, on a run of 14 successive defeats, were transformed against Ireland and interim coach Matt Sherratt simply wants more of the same.

Statistically, there is little to separate them in most areas this year. The Scots lead 11-2 on breakdown steals, Jamie Ritchie having four, but their 71% scrum success is nowhere near that of their visitors (87%).

Both teams kick the least, so expect the action to be fast and loose and error-ridden – it should be fun to watch.

The weight has lifted from Welsh shoulders and that makes them dangerous. But I don’t see their losing streak ending here. It’s time for Finn Russell to deliver one of those peerless performances that he needs to impress the Lions selectors.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor at Rugby World: Scotland 13-18 Wales

All runs must come to an end and I believe Wales can pull off a smash-and-grab in Edinburgh.

They’ve got a bit of feel-good factor back and all the pressure is on the Scots to get a result, so you just never know.

With Dewi Lake back on the bench, he could help them close it out. It would be a famous win as Scotland are still a fine team; I just have a funny feeling…

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT – Sat 8 March

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Capacity: 67,144

Scotland v Wales head-to-head record

2024 Six Nations: Wales 26-27 Scotland

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 35-7 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 20-17 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-25 Wales

2020 Six Nations: Wales 10-14 Scotland

Scotland v Wales team news

SCOTLAND

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Huw Jones

12. Tom Jordan

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (co-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Dave Cherry

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Jonny Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Rory Darge (co-captain)

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Will Hurd

19. Gregor Brown

20. Matt Fagerson

21. George Horne

22. Stafford McDowall

23. Kyle Rowe

WALES

15. Blair Murray

14. Tom Rogers

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Ben Thomas

11. Ellis Mee

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Elliot Dee

3. WillGriff John

4. Will Rowlands

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Jac Morgan (captain)

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Teddy Williams

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Rhodri Williams

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Joe Roberts

