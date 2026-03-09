Scotland’s campaign gets underway against Italy, while Wales open with trip to France for the 2027 Six Nations

The 2027 Six Nations fixtures have been revealed, before the current edition of the famous championship has even finished.

As they did this year, Ireland will get the tournament underway on 5 February 2027 – the difference this time being that they’ll be the hosts (against England) and that they’ll be kicking off on a Friday rather than a Thursday night.

The opening weekend also sees Scotland hosting Italy, hoping to make amends for this year’s defeat in Rome. Wales face a tricky trip to France.

The tournament will have the same structure as this year’s, with the single fallow week giving the players a break after the third round of fixtures.

The championship will wrap up on 13 March 2027 – aka Super Saturday – with a tantalising run of fixtures.

Italy and Italy provide the curtain-raiser, before England and Scotland bring Calcutta Cup drama to the final day. Then, the 2027 Six Nations championship will end where they began – in Dublin – as Ireland host France.

You can see all 15 fixtures below:

2027 Six Nations fixtures: All you need to know

Round 1

Friday 5 February 2027

Ireland v England, 8.10pm GMT

Saturday 6 February 2027

Scotland v Italy, 2.10pm GMT

France v Wales, 4.40pm GMT

Round 2

Saturday 13 February 2027

Italy v Ireland, 2.10pm GMT

Scotland v Wales, 4.40pm GMT

Sunday 14 February 2027

England v France 3.10pm GMT

Round 3

Saturday 20 February 2027

Wales v Ireland, 2.10pm GMT

England v Italy, 4.40pm GMT

Sunday 14 February 2027

France v Scotland, 3.10pm GMT

Round 4

Friday 5 March 2027

Scotland v Ireland, 8.10pm GMT

Saturday 6 February 2027

Italy v France, 2.10pm GMT

Wales v England, 4.40pm GMT

Round 5

Saturday 13 March 2027

Italy v Wales, 2.10pm GMT

England v Scotland, 4.40pm GMT

Ireland v France, 8.10pm GMT

