What is the Calcutta Cup? A brief history of the annual England v Scotland prize

The lowdown on the oldest trophy in the Test game

It gets mentioned every year when England play Scotland in the Six Nations, but what is the Calcutta Cup?

It’s the oldest rivalry in Test rugby and this annual Six Nations trophy was first handed out in 1879. It’s named after the now-defunct Calcutta RFC, which formed in India in 1873 after the success of a Christmas Day fixture the previous year, in which 20 Scottish and 20 English players reputedly took part.

However, according to legend, when the team subsequently disbanded in 1878, the remaining silver rupees in the club’s coffers were melted down to make a trophy – the Calcutta Cup – and gifted to the Rugby Football Union (RFU). In 1879, Scotland and England met in Edinburgh for the first-ever Calcutta Cup clash.

This inaugural Calcutta Cup match took place at Raeburn Place, Edinburgh Academical’s home ground, and ended 3-3. Scotland’s Ninian Finlay scored a drop-goal while Lennard Stokes slotted home a goal for England. George Burton then touched down for the visitors, but under the rugby union points system of the era a try didn’t win you any points, just the chance to shoot at goal.

Yet the trophy already had records from previous ties engraved on the plinth, with results dating back to 1871. That run included three draws, three wins for England and two wins for Scotland.

Related: Six Nations fixtures 2025

If a match is drawn, the team who won it last retains the Calcutta Cup.

Heading into the 2026 Championship, England have held the trophy 83 times, compared to Scotland’s 48.

England are the current holders, having ended a run of four consecutive Scottish victories when they won last year’s Calcutta Cup encounter 16-15 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. They haven’t won in Edinburgh since 2020, however, so won’t be taking anything for granted – despite being on a 12-match winning run.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.