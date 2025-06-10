Son of 2003 World Cup winning team called up to England squad

Charlie Bracken, son of 2003 World Cup winner Kyran Bracken, has been included in the 36-player training squad

For the first time, the son of a 2003 Rugby World Cup winner has been included in a senior England squad.

Saracens scrum-half Charlie Bracken, son of Kyran, has been named in Steve Borthwick’s 36-player squad that will gather for a four-day training camp in preparation for the team’s games against Argentina and the USA this July.

Bracken was born three weeks after his father sat among the replacements as Jonny Wilkinson stamped England’s name on the Webb Ellis trophy in Sydney with a last minute drop goal in extra time.

It has been an impressive breakthrough season 21-year-old Bracken, who has turned out for his club side 13 times this season and had six more outings with Ampthill in Championship Rugby.

His inclusion comes as a combination of numerous factors. Alex Mitchell is on tour with the British & Irish Lions, both Ben Spencer and Jack van Poortvliet due to play in the weekend’s Gallagher Premiership Final and Friday night’s injury to Harry Randall, there is a dearth of depth in the position.

Harlequins’ Will Porter has also been called into the camp at Pennyhill Park after playing for England A earlier this season and the two are set to compete with Sale Sharks’ Raffi Quirke on the training paddock.

Bracken’s 19-year-old brother, Jack, is also a highly touted talent at Saracens. Unlike his brother and father Jack is a wing and has scored 11 tries in 15 senior appearances this season in the Championship, Premiership Rugby Cup and U20 Six Nations.

England 36-player training squad

There is intrigue across this squad selected by Borthwick and selections have been influenced by the British & Irish Lions and Gallagher Premiership Final taking place this weekend.

Much like at scrum-half there are spaces to fill at hooker. Luke Cowan-Dickie has been selected for the Lions and Jamie George filling a spot in the tourists’ Portugal training camp, space has opened up for Bristol’s Gabriel Oghre and Northampton Saints’ Curtis Langdon.

Following the call-up of Sale prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour to the Lions training camp Bristol’s George Kloska, 25, will join the senior England set-up for the first time just days after his underrated Play-Off performance against Bath Rugby.

In the second row Northampton’s Tom Lockett, 22, has been rewarded for his impressive breakthrough campaign.

There is an inclusion for Exeter Chiefs wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who has not played a game since December, and Northampton skipper George Furbank will continue his return from concussion with the group too.

This latest England training squad forms part of the preparation for an England XVs encounter with a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June.

The touring side for the summer Tests against Argentina will be confirmed on Monday 23 June.

England’s 36-player training squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Manny Iyogun (Northampton Saints), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), George Kloska (Bristol Bears), Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints), Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Charlie Bracken (Saracens), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs) , George Ford (Sale Sharks), Rekeiti Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks), Cadan Murley (Harlequins) , Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Will Porter (Harlequins), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks) , Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Rehabilitation: George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Not considered for selection: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

