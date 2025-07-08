“He has something in him. He can do something special!” Sonny Bill Williams reveals the British & Irish Lion he would least like to face in the boxing ring

The former All Blacks centre turned professional boxer tells Rugby World the British & Irish Lion he would like to avoid in the boxing ring

Sonny Bill Williams was one of the greatest rugby players of his generation known for his iconic offloads and bone-crunching physicality.

Yet during the former All Blacks’ rugby career, Williams balanced a career in professional boxing that even saw him become national heavyweight champion of New Zealand.

The 39-year-old will fight for the final time against rugby league legend Paul Gallen on Wednesday 16 July and Rugby World caught up with the 2015 World Cup winner as he trained for the fight in Brisbane.

So with the British & Irish Lions in town touring Australia, we wanted to know which of the current Lions squad Williams would most like to avoid in the ring.

“I always say your tight five are ones to watch. To be honest, even your loose forwards, they are big, strong athletes but I cannot look past my man Bundee Aki,” Williams told Rugby World.

“He has something in him. He would probably be walking around in the second round blowing and then come with an overhand right and do something special so it is my man Bundee.”

Related: How to watch the British & Irish Lions from anywhere in the world

Would Williams fight another rugby player?

While Williams would like to avoid Aki, he does admit that the idea of stepping in the ring to fight another rugby player is not in his plans.

“No, I wouldn’t another rugby player,” Williams added.

“It is not in my blood to fight. It’s in my blood to be a soft teddy bear as my wife would tell you. But the beauty of this fight against Paul Gallen and why it has got me to this space is because there is skin in the game.

“I don’t really like the individual. He represents everything I hate about the system and how it works and how you get looked at a certain way. That’s why I’ve got up for it.”

Sonny Bill Williams on his Lions experience

Following his fight against Gallen next week, Williams told Rugby World that he plans to hang his gloves up for good. The Kiwi will, however, take up the microphone pitch side for Stan Spots during the remainder of the Lions Tour.

Williams played the Lions three times in 2017 for the All Blacks and the Blues. Winning with the Auckland-based side in the warm-up games, the centre was also victorious against the Lions in the first test.

In the second test, with the series on the line, Williams found himself being sent off after 24 minutes following a high tackle on Anthony Watson. The Lions went on to win the game before drawing the third and the test series.

Read more: Who are the British & Irish Lions playing next?

Eight years on, does Sonny still think about what could have been?

“Not really, sorry guys. I’ve got five kids so I’m changing nappies. At the time it was tough but I’ve been retired a few years now and I’ve come to realise that I was very fortuante to play at the highest levels and experience those highs and lows.

“I was a physical player and I just got that shot run. I had planned all week that I could change momentum if I made that hit. My brother Anthony was just on the wrong side of it.

“Playing the Lions was a highlight of my career though. To look back at how I played, I was proud. We managed to beat the Lions midweek with the Blues.

“Beat them in the first test and unfortunately sent off in the second test. But I look back and say I played in a Rugby World Cup final and a Lions Tour, the highest level.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.