Stuart Hogg reveals rehab has helped with private issues and online abuse

The 31-year-old released an emotional statement online

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg revealed he has spent time in rehab after being “significantly affected” by online abuse and his personal issues being played out in public.

Hogg, 31, who won 100 caps for his country and finished as Scotland’s record try-scorer before announcing his retirement ahead of last year’s World Cup, was arrested following an incident in his hometown of Hawick the day after watching his former Scotland team-mates win the Calcutta Cup against England at Murrayfield.

Read more: Stuart Hogg arrested outside estranged wife’s house day after Scotland win

In December, Hogg confirmed that his marriage to wife Gillian had ended some time before their fourth baby was born the previous month and suggested online abuse had “crossed the line” and was “impacting his well-being”.

Since retiring, Hogg has worked as a pundit for TNT Sports. He released the following statement on his social media pages.

Related: Stuart Hogg’s career in pictures

Stuart Hogg rehab statement in full

“It’s been tough.

“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think. I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why I acted as I did.

“Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse IS NOT OK.

“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.

“THANK YOU to everyone who has been in touch and offered support, friendship and love. You have helped me through the darkest of times and I will look forward to embracing what is next with you all. Hoggy ❤️”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.