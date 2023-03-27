Stuart Hogg to retire from professional rugby after World Cup

Former Scotland skipper will hang up his boots aged just 31

Stuart Hogg has announced he will retire from professional rugby after this year’s World Cup in France.

The former Scotland captain, who brought up a century of caps for his country in the Six Nations, will be just 31 when he hangs up his boots in October but said he wanted to go out at the top and believes his body cannot attain the high standards he sets himself for much longer.

Hogg will finish his career as an Exeter Chiefs player at the end of the Premiership season, having joined Rob Baxter’s side from Glasgow Warriors in 2019, before travelling to France with Scotland for the World Cup that starts on 8 September.

Read more: Rugby World Cup fixtures

Stuart Hogg to retire: His words

In a statement announcing his shock move, Hogg said: “After RWC 2023 my professional rugby journey will end

“As a young kid growing up in The Borders all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland. I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I’ve so many people to thank and I will get round to you all. First and foremost is my wife Gill, my parents, my brother and my kids. I’m so lucky and proud to have such a loving family that have supported me every step of the way.

Related: Scotland World Cup squad

“Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.

“Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.

“I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards I set for myself for much longer and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.