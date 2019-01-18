As always with France, their World Cup chances depend on what version of Les Bleus will show up.

France Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Logically, they have too few proven Test players right now to cause a stir at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. But since when has logic applied to the French?

How They Qualified

France were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

Hooker Guilhem Guirado has a prodigious work-rate, while the powerful Mathieu Bastareaud has also led the side. Another centre, Gael Fickou, is rediscovering his best form.

The Coach – Jacques Brunel

An assistant coach during France’s RWC fourth-place finishes in 2003 and 2007, Brunel spent five years in charge of Italy. He answered an SOS in January 2018 after Guy Novès’s sickly 33% win rate saw him sacked.

Major Work-ons

Indiscipline has been their undoing on and off the pitch, with half the side dropped last February after a rowdy night out in Edinburgh. Brunel also needs to settle on a first XV – including a reliable ten – after introducing a host of talented youngsters. Will Camille Lopez be left to own the fly-half jersey?

France Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 31 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)

(France may also be playing a warm-up match against Italy but this is yet to be confirmed. We will update this page when that occurs).

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

France Rugby World Cup Group

France are in Group C alongside England, Argentina, USA, and Tonga.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups

France Rugby World Cup Fixtures