As always with France, their World Cup chances depend on what version of Les Bleus will show up.
France Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Logically, they have too few proven Test players right now to cause a stir at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. But since when has logic applied to the French?
How They Qualified
France were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
Hooker Guilhem Guirado has a prodigious work-rate, while the powerful Mathieu Bastareaud has also led the side. Another centre, Gael Fickou, is rediscovering his best form.
The Coach – Jacques Brunel
An assistant coach during France’s RWC fourth-place finishes in 2003 and 2007, Brunel spent five years in charge of Italy. He answered an SOS in January 2018 after Guy Novès’s sickly 33% win rate saw him sacked.
Major Work-ons
Indiscipline has been their undoing on and off the pitch, with half the side dropped last February after a rowdy night out in Edinburgh. Brunel also needs to settle on a first XV – including a reliable ten – after introducing a host of talented youngsters. Will Camille Lopez be left to own the fly-half jersey?
France Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
- Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)
- Saturday 31 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)
(France may also be playing a warm-up match against Italy but this is yet to be confirmed. We will update this page when that occurs).
France Rugby World Cup Group
France are in Group C alongside England, Argentina, USA, and Tonga.
France Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sat 21 Sep France v Argentina (Tokyo)
- Wed 2 Oct France v USA (Fukuoka)
- Sun 6 Oct France v Tonga (Kumamoto)
- Sat 12 Oct England v France (Yokohama)
France Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad is announced
Previous World Cup Results and Record
France’s Rugby World Cup Record: P48 W33 D1 L14
- 1987 Runners-up
- 1991 Quarter-finals
- 1995 Third
- 1999 Runners-up
- 2003 Fourth
- 2007 Fourth
- 2011 Runners-up
- 2015 Quarter-finals
