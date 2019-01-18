Four years on from their disastrous loss to Japan, South Africa will be looking to put those demons behind them.
South Africa Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Historically, the Boks are a mighty superpower but a shocking loss in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and numerous defeats since then mean they’ve lost that hard-earned aura. However they did secure a momentous victory against New Zealand in Wellington during the 2018 Rugby Championship, and should’ve won the return leg at Loftus Versfeld too, so they appear to be heading in the right direction.
How They Qualified
South Africa were one of of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first ever black captain, and hooker Malcolm Marx are world-class forwards, while Wasps’ Willie le Roux is a sublime playmaker. Faf de Klerk injects energy at nine and is considered by many to be the best in the world.
The Coach – Rassie Erasmus
Erasmus has the gig for the next two World Cups after being spirited away from Munster. The ex-Boks flanker took over from Allister Coetzee, who paid the price for a 44% win record.
Major Work-ons
Picking a record 19 black players in his first squad showed Erasmus’s desire to hasten South Africa’s racial transformation. Early signs during his tenure suggest a paucity of midfield talent – they are crying out for a dependable fly-half, though Handre Pollard could rediscover past form.
South Africa Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who the Springboks will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
South Africa Rugby World Cup Group
South Africa are in Group B alongside New Zealand, Italy, Namibia and Canada.
South Africa Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sat 21 Sep New Zealand v South Africa (Yokohama)
- Sat 28 Sep South Africa v Namibia (Toyota)
- Fri 4 Oct South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka)
- Tue 8 Oct South Africa v Canada (Kobe)
South Africa Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section with the official squad as soon as it is announced.
Previous World Cup Results and Record
South Africa’s Rugby World Cup Record: P36 W30 D0 L6
- 1995 Champions
- 1999 Third
- 2003 Quarter-finals
- 2007 Champions
- 2011 Quarter-finals
- 2015 Third
