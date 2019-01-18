Four years on from their disastrous loss to Japan, South Africa will be looking to put those demons behind them.

South Africa Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Historically, the Boks are a mighty superpower but a shocking loss in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and numerous defeats since then mean they’ve lost that hard-earned aura. However they did secure a momentous victory against New Zealand in Wellington during the 2018 Rugby Championship, and should’ve won the return leg at Loftus Versfeld too, so they appear to be heading in the right direction.

How They Qualified

South Africa were one of of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first ever black captain, and hooker Malcolm Marx are world-class forwards, while Wasps’ Willie le Roux is a sublime playmaker. Faf de Klerk injects energy at nine and is considered by many to be the best in the world.

The Coach – Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus has the gig for the next two World Cups after being spirited away from Munster. The ex-Boks flanker took over from Allister Coetzee, who paid the price for a 44% win record.

Major Work-ons

Picking a record 19 black players in his first squad showed Erasmus’s desire to hasten South Africa’s racial transformation. Early signs during his tenure suggest a paucity of midfield talent – they are crying out for a dependable fly-half, though Handre Pollard could rediscover past form.

South Africa Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who the Springboks will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

South Africa Rugby World Cup Group

South Africa are in Group B alongside New Zealand, Italy, Namibia and Canada.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Groups

South Africa Rugby World Cup Fixtures