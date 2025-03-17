The Curry twins, Tom Jordan and no Welsh: The Rugby World team pick their British & Irish Lions XVs to face Australia this summer

After the conclusion of the 2025 Men's Six Nations, the Rugby World team pick their starting XV for the first test against Australia

Now the 2025 Men’s Six Nations is over, all eyes will turn to the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

The prestigious tour will see players from the four Home Nations combine to take on Australia across three tests as well as provincial club sides and a pre-tour game against Argentina in Dublin.

Before any rugby in the red jersey is played, head coach Andy Farrell will name his playing squad on Thursday 8 May at the Indigo o2 arena.

Farrell will have a good idea of who he wants to take to Australia and the recent Six Nations will have had a big say on his decision with certain players earning a spot on the place with their performances while others will have seen their dreams shattered over the past two months.

Ahead of the official announcement, the team at Rugby World have picked their own Lions test XVs off the back of the recent Six Nations tournament.

British & Irish Lions Test XV: Who are we picking following the Six Nations?

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World

Ellis Genge (England)

Based off the Six Nations, I think Ellis Genge has played his way into the staring loosehead prop role, usurping Andrew Porter. While Porter struggled at times in the scrum, Genge was solid in set piece and effective as ever with ball in hand. Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Returning from injury, Sheehan proved he is the best hooker in the Home Nations and among the best in the world who was one of the few to come out of the France game with credit. Lethal in the red zone and solid set-piece, he is nailed on as a starter. Will Stuart (England)

Having long been England’s tighthead bridesmaid, Stuart could now be looking a starting Lions front rower following this Six Nations. Tadhg Furlong has not played much rugby and the Bath man has quietly had a storming tournament, not least his fantastic footwork against Italy. Maro Itoje (England) (CC)

Appointed England captain on the eve of the tournament, Itoje has been playing his best rugby in a long time, ferocious in defence but also an option going forward. Will bring leadership and experience to the test team and could easily captain the side if needs be. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

The Munster lock is a skilful operator on both sides of the ball and is more of the six/five mould than your classic lock. In Australia, where the game will be fast, having in effect a fourth back row on the pitch will be incredibly valuable. Tom Curry (England)

Before this weekend, I did have Jac Morgan down as my starting blindside for the Lions. After the Wales game, I cannot deny Tom Curry’s spot in this team no longer. The man is a freak show of a player. Genuinely phenomenal, world-class talent. A real difference maker for this team. Jack Willis (England)

Jac Morgan, Rory Darge, Josh van der Flier and Ben Earl are all options at openside from this year’s Six Nations and yet I still find myself charmed by the man plying his trade down in Toulouse. I think Jack Willis is the best seven in the world right now and paired with Curry would be a nightmare combination with Curry. Caelan Doris (Ireland) (CC)

Despite the wobble against France and the injury blip, Doris did enough to retain his position at the base of the scrum and be the leading candidate for captain along with Itoje. All action, he would complete a formidable back row with Wallis and Curry which would be non-stop in attack and defence. Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Take Antoine Dupont from ehe equation and the Lions will have the best scrum-half in the world starting in the nine shirt this Summer. Gibson-Park is a wonderful player who used his experience and nouse to dig Ireland from a few holes this Six Nations campaign. Finn Russell (Scotland)

This Six Nations proved that fly-half is a position up for grabs this Lions Tour. None of the contenders really stood up and grabbed the jersey by the scruff of the neck with their performances. Because of that, I think Russell remains in pole position as the most experienced option available. James Lowe (Ireland)

A man you love to hate in opposition, James Lowe has proven that he needs to start for the Lions. An absolute handful, his kicking game provides a fantastic dimension along with his ability in the air. Russell will surely relish playing with Lowe in his backline. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

When in doubt, press the Bundee button! The barreling centre has a gravitational pull that would make Jupiter jealous and is going to be the central ball carrying option for the Lions to propel the attack. Excited to see how he runs in this back line. Huw Jones (Scotland)

Stick close to Aki and feed off the holes he punches, Jones could have a field day finishing the opportunities created by those inside him. A prolific finisher, silky player who has risen to Lions test starter. Tommy Freeman (England)

The Lions are missing an absolute gas man on the wing at the moment, in my opinion. In lieu of that, I would opt for Tommy Freeman on the right wing. Another handful who knows where the try line is. Can also cover centre in case of injury. Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

Edging Hugo Keenan onto the bench, I really like Kinghorn. Since playing his club rugby in Toulouse, he has taken his game to a new level as a clever rugby player both sides of the ball. His chemistry with Russell will be interesting. Can also help cover multiple positions. Dewi Lake (Wales) Andrew Porter (Ireland) Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) Ollie Chessum (England) Jac Morgan (Wales) Tomos Williams (Wales) Fin Smith (England) Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World:

Ellis Genge (England) Dan Sheehan (Ireland) (C) Will Stuart (England) Maro Itoje (England) Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) Ben Curry (England) Tom Curry (England) Caelan Doris (Ireland) Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland) Fin Smith (England) James Lowe (Ireland) Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland) Huw Jones (Scotland) Tommy Freeman (England) Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

Stuart Barnes, Rugby World contributor:

Andrew Porter (Ireland) Dan Sheehan (Ireland) Will Stuart (England) Maro Itoje (England) (C) Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) Ollie Chessum (England) Tom Curry (England) Caelan Doris (Ireland) Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland) Finn Russell (Scotland) James Lowe (Ireland) Tom Jordan (Scotland) Huw Jones (Scotland) Tommy Freeman (England) Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

