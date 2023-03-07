The novelty song that powered Harlequins to thumping Big Game win

Tabai Matson's men dispatched Exeter Chiefs 40-5 at Twickenham after a changing room sing-along

Harlequins took the pre-match pump-up music to a new and slightly different level before the Big Game after blasting out a full squad rendition of The Weather Girls’ 1979 hit It’s Raining Men.

The 2021 Premiership champions were filmed singing along to the karaoke classic in the Twickenham changing rooms before before a comprehensive 40-5 victory over Exeter Chiefs in Big Game 14.

England centre Joe Marchant was filmed singing along and dancing topless while Nick David could be seen clapping along happily with wing Cadan Murley getting onto his feet and flanker James Chisolm seen belting out the lyrics to the retro tune blasting out of the speakers.

Scrum-half Danny Care reflected on the “weird but amazing” moment caught by the Quins cameras before the resounding Round 19 Premiership victory.

He said: “Beforehand in that changing room was one of the weirdest moments but an amazing moment where you’ve got 23 lads singing It’s Raining Men before we go to play a massive game.

“I don’t know of many other environments that would work but for some reason, in our environment it does and it inspired us to go out and play really well and put on a show for these fans that deserved to see that.”

Harlequins Big Game reaction

After helping his side to a 35-point victory in the Big Game, which was initially due to take place on 27 December before a rail strike forced the postponement, Care added: “It was special and amazing to be back at Twickenham for our flagship game, our unique game.

“It’s obviously been a few months delayed but great to see all the fans kept and bought their tickets to come and see us. The DJ set before set the tone, it was amazing and the boys backed it up with some good stuff on the pitch, great to get back to winning ways.

“It’s huge [in our season]. We needed to win, it was a must-win game. We targeted the last few games as a must-win, so we were running out of games to say that! Great fight from the boys to beat a very good team.

“We caught them maybe a little bit hot in that first half, a few things stuck. When you’ve got the players like we did on the pitch, magic can happen. A good win for us but we’ve got to go and back it up against Bristol next week.

“Josh Bassett calls me Mr Big Game but I don’t want that to start trending…No, it’s just fun. It’s fun to be out here at HQ, a massive stadium that means an awful lot to me and this club. We seem to bring the best play when we are here, so it would be nice to play here a bit more often.

“We’ve kept our hopes alive, it’s tough this year, you’ve got to keep winning and stay in the pack but if we get a couple more in the next few weeks then you never know.”

Care’s 266th Premiership appearance took him second on the all-time list, ahead of England coach Steve Borthwick with only Leicester Tigers’ interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth ahead of him.

Reflecting on that achievement, Care said: “I’m proud but I’m old. It’s great – I love this club and I still love playing the game.”

