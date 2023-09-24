Unbelievable Jac Morgan delivers awesome all-round display v Australia

It was certainly a captain's performance from the flanker in Lyon

Is there anything Jac Morgan cannot do? The Wales captain had a storming first 40 minutes against Australia. There’s leading by example and then there’s making an outrageous break from Nick Tompkins’s tip inside before offloading (while falling!) to Gareth Davies for the opening try inside four minutes.

Wales began to turn the screw against the Wallabies in Lyon, despite suffering an early blow as No 10 Dan Biggar trudged off after just 12 minutes clutching his shoulder, and Morgan was right at the centre of everything that Warren Gatland’s side were doing well.

With the score at Wales 10-6 Australia and 25 minutes on the clock, referee Wayne Barnes awarded the Wallabies a penalty in a very kickable position right in front of the posts. However, Ben Donaldson opted to kick for the corner as Eddie Jones’s men backed themselves to try and force their way over the Welsh tryline.

That meant all eyes turned to the resulting five-metre lineout with Australia’s latest in a long list of captains, David Porecki, charged with throwing the ball in. However, he missed his mark and the ball fell straight into the willing hands of Morgan at the back of the lineout.

The Wales skipper took a few steps for unleashing a huge right-footed boot downfield. At one stage it looked like it could become his second try assist of the half when Wales’ onrushing support players looked to be winning the foot race. However, the bounce of the ball beat them as it rolled over the touchline.

Crucially, however, it went out inside Australia’s 22, handing Morgan a 50:22 to add to his impressive stats collection. In truth it was technically a 22:22!

It’s not even the first time he has put boot to ball with superb results in this tournament, remember how his cross-field kick ended up with Louis Rees-Zammit scoring against Fiji? How’s that for an all-round skillset.

Morgan’s monstrous on-field efforts, which earned him a bloody face and led ref Barnes to quip: “That’s not going to look pretty in the morning”, did not go unnoticed on social media with the 23-year-old coming in for heaps of praise online.

One Twitter/X user said: “Has Jac Morgan just kicked the greatest ever 50:22?”

Another added: “Jac Morgan’s having a great tournament in terms of his kicking alone.”

