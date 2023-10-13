Wales v Argentina predictions: Who will make it through this quarter-final?

Warren Gatland is bidding to make a third semi-final with Wales but must get past the Pumas in Marseille

Finally, the Rugby World Cup 2023 knockout stage is here. First up, Warren Gatland’s Wales face Michael Cheika’s Argentina for a spot in the final four. Here are our Wales v Argentina predictions ahead of Saturday’s meeting in Marseille.

Wales topped the closely-fought and entertaining Pool C, winning all their games including a thumping of Australia. Argentina were very disappointing in their opening loss to England but recovered to finish runners-up in Pool D, beating Japan last weekend to seal their quarter-final spot.

Wales v Argentina predictions

Josh Graham: Wales by 11. Warren Gatland has a very good knack of getting the best out of Wales and delivering at big tournaments. It’s easy to forget their players were ever so close to staging a mass walk out during the Six Nations and now here they are as favourites to make a World Cup semi-final. Quietly impressive on the weaker side of the draw, the confidence from winning four from four should see them get past the Pumas who have been a bit hit and miss out in France.

Alan Dymock: Wales by 7.

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Saturday 14th October

TV Channel ITV1 (UK) – How To Watch The Rugby World Cup

Venue Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Capacity 67,394

Fun Fact: The venue for the 2022 Champions Cup Final between Leinster and La Rochelle, the Velodrome was first used to host a Six Nations game in 2018 when France played Italy in front of 50,000 fans.

Wales form

Beat Georgia

Beat Australia

Beat Portugal

Beat Fiji

Lost to South Africa

Argentina form

Beat Japan

Beat Chile

Beat Samoa

Lost to England

Beat Spain

WALES v ARGENTINA HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

Wales have the upper hand in matches against Los Pumas, winning 15 and drawing one of the 22 tests between the two sides, including both past meetings at Rugby World Cups, in 1991 – their first full test meeting – and 1999.

Wales did not cap players involved in the three matches prior to the RWC 1991 pool phase game in Cardiff, which date back to 1968.

November 2022 – Wales 20-13 Argentina

July 2021 – Wales 11-33 Argentina

July 2021 – Wales 20-20 Argentina

Wales v Argentina team news

WALES Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Jac Morgan (captain), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer

ARGENTINA Juan Cruz Mallía; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julián Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin González, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

