I am sure this will be a record-breaking victory for the champions! Wales v France predictions Six Nations 2026

What can Steve Tandy's side do to deny the imperious French?

After being thrashed by England, Wales now have the daunting task of hosting France on Sunday. Here are our Wales v France predictions in the final game of the second round of the 2026 Six Nations.

Fabien Galthié’s side have a brand-new midfield combination as the Pau youngsters Fabien Brau-Boirie, who is making his debut, and Émilien Gailleton dovetail. But les Bleus will expect to keep up the momentum after brushing aside Ireland in the competition opener.

Wales v France predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Wales 10-52 France

After conceding 34 tries and 248 points in Steve Tandy’s first five games in charge, the last thing Wales need is France pitching up their doorstep.

Injuries have forced France into a new midfield pairing – the youthful Pau pairing of Fabien Brau-Boirie and Emilien Gailleton – but it’s difficult to see that making much difference to their freewheeling rugby.

Their attack stats against Ireland – 19 line breaks, 21 offloads, 41 defenders beaten – were insane in such wet weather. Their 135 post-contact metres points to a physical dominance that Wales cannot hope to match. Like England last weekend, France won’t need to be at full throttle to win this one with ease.

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Wales 0-80 France

The record defeat in a Six Nations fixture was set in 2001 when England beat Italy by 80 points to 23. That quarter-century record is under serious threat this weekend as a purring France travel to a hopeless Cardiff to face a maimed Wales.

Last weekend, Wales gifted England a 29-point lead at half-time and it was only England’s own carelessness that prevented a cricket score.

I have a feeling Fabien Galthié’s side will share no such sympathy, systematically bludgeoning Steve Tandy’s men up front before ripping them to shreds in the backs. The likes of Matthieu Jalibert and Thomas Ramos will relish the disjointed space offered up and provide try after try. This could be one to watch from behind the sofa…

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Wales 5-67 France

You can only see this going one way. News that the WRU are literally giving away tickets for free to try and fill up the Principality underlines the current malaise hanging over Welsh rugby.

France showed how devastating their offload game can be against Ireland and there’s a real chance that this will get out of hand. Being at home should at least mean Wales don’t get nilled like last year.

Wales v France kick-off time and key info

Kick-off time: 3.10pm GMT – Sun15 Feb

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Principality Stadium

Capacity:73,931

Wales v France head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: France 43-0 Wales

2024 Six Nations: Wales 24-45 France

2023 Six Nations: France 41-28 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 9-13 France

2021 Six Nations: France 32-30 Wales

Wales v France team news

