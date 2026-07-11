A result in San Juan would be massive for Steve Tandy’s improving side

Watch Argentina v Wales as the Welsh look to extend their winning streak to three games. That might not sound like much but after three consecutive Six Nations Wooden Spoons and a dismal couple of years, it suggests that head coach Steve Tandy has the team moving in the right direction.

Not that a Nations Championship victory over the Pumas will be expected. Argentina claimed their biggest ever win over Wales in Cardiff last November, and have repeatedly shown they’re capable of beating anyone – even the mighty Springboks – on their day. But if Wales do come out on top, it will prove that they really have turned a corner.

The match kicks off at 8.10pm BST on Saturday evening, and you can watch free Pumas v Wales live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

How to watch Argentina v Wales in the UK – live stream the game for free

Argentina v Wales available for free on both streaming service ITVX and terrestrial channel ITV4 in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST, kick-off is at 8.10pm.

If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

ITVX, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer are all free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the services. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Watch Argentina v Wales from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the last game of today’s packed Nations Championship fixture list. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Pumas v Wales as if you were sitting at home on your sofa.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

Argentina v Wales free streams in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Argentina v Wales for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 7.40pm IST, ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

Stream Argentina v Wales for FREE in France

En France? You can watch the Pumas taking on Steve Tandy’s men in red for free on both TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service.

Argentina v Wales coverage starts at 9.00pm CET, with the action getting underway at 9.10pm.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other ways to watch Argentina v Wales around the world

United States: In the US you can watch Pumas v Wales, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm EDT/12.10pm PDT this afternoon.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Argentina v Wales. Tune in to the match from 9.10pm this evening.

New Zealand: In New Zealand you need to find Sky Sport on your EPG. It costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available) and kick-off is at 7.10am NZST on Sunday morning.

Australia: Rugby fans on the other side of the Tasman Sea need to head to Stan Sport for Pumas v Wales live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $12). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 5.10am AEST on Sunday morning.

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