Two sides looking for their first Nations Championship win. Who will come out on top in Brisbane?

Watch Australia v France as the Six Nations champions aim to kick start their Nations Championship campaign in Brisbane. Both these sides suffered excruciatingly narrow defeats last weekend, with just two points apiece separating them from Ireland and New Zealand, respectively. Les Bleus ran out 48-33 winners in Paris last November, but with home advantage the Wallabies will fancy their chances of giving Fabien Galthié’s men a tricky day at the office.

You can watch Wallabies v France live streams for free in Australia, France, the UK and Ireland when the game kicks off at 5.40pm AEST / 8.40am BST today. This article contains information on how to watch the game from anywhere, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re overseas right now.

Key information

– Australia v France date: Saturday 11 July 2026 – Australia v France kick-off time: 8.40am BST / 9.40pm CET / 9.40pm SAST / 5.40pm AEST (local) / 7.40pm NZST / 3.40am EDT / 12.40am PDT – Australia v France venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – Australia v France free streams: 9Now (Australia), TF1+ (France), ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Wallabies v France in Australia – live stream the game for free

While most of this year’s Nations Championship games are trapped behind a paywall down under, every Wallabies home match is available for free on 9Go! and the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

Coverage starts at 4.30pm AEST ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Australia v France free streams in France

French fans can watch Les Bleus in action for free on both TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Wallabies v France starts at 9.30am CET, ahead of the 9.40am kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN. Find out more below…

Stream Australia v France from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Wallabies v France as if you were back at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services, as well as its security features.

Free Wallabies v France live streams in the UK

Like every game of the Nations Championship, Australia v France is available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

Pre-match build-up starts at at 8.10am BST ahead of the 8.40am kick-off.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Watch Australia v France for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Australia v France in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or, if terrestrial TV’s more your thing, Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 8.20am IST before the match gets underway at 8.40am.

Other Wallabies v France global streams

Australia: If you want to watch Wallabies v France ad-free, you can head to subscription service Stan Sport. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer).

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Australia v France. The match gets underway at 9.40am SAST this morning.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Wallabies v France is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available). Kick-off is at 7.40pm NZST this evening.

United States: In the US you can watch Australia v France, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.40am EDT/12.40am PDT early on Saturday morning.

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