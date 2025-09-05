The third round of this year’s tournament gets underway in Townsville, Queensland.

Watch Australia v Argentina live streams, as the southern hemisphere giants resume their Rugby Championship 2025 campaigns in Townsville, Queensland.

This in-depth guide explains where to find live streams and TV channels for Australia v Argentina wherever you are in the world – as well as details of how you can use a VPN to follow the action if you’re away from home. Scroll down for a preview, the line-ups and the officials.

Where to watch Wallabies v Pumas for FREE in Australia

It’s a good time to be an Australia fan. Not only are Joe Schmidt’s side looking better than they have for years, you can watch every remaining Wallabies match of this year’s Rugby Championship – including Australia v Argentina – for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Stan Sport is also showing live streams of every Rugby Championship 2025 match. Stan Sport costs $20 per month on top of a general Stan plan, which starts from $12 per month.

Even if you’re away from home right now, a VPN can help you tune in to your usual subscription as you would back home. Keep reading to find out more.

Watch the Rugby Championship in the UK and Ireland

Head to Sky Sports to watch an Australia v Argentina live stream in the UK and Ireland. The game’s on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event but you’ll have to set those alarm clocks because kick-off is at 5.30am BST.

There are several ways to watch Sky Sports, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Find out more on the Sky website.

Sky Sports is also available through Now Sports if you’d rather avoid a lengthier contract. Daily deals are available for £14.99, while monthly prices start at £34.99 per month.

Watch Wallabies v Pumas in South Africa

South African rugby fans can watch the Springboks’ Rugby Championship rivals on SuperSport. There’s an early start for this one, however, because the match gets underway at 6.30am SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Stream Australia v Argentina in New Zealand

Every Rugby Championship game – including the Wallabies v Pumas live stream – is available on Sky Sport NZ. Kick-off time is 4.30pm NZST on Saturday.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

How to watch in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the Australia v Argentina live stream in the United States. You’ll be staying up late on Friday night, because kick-off is 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month). That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is great news for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Other viewing options in Europe

New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform is showing Rugby Championship matches in numerous European countries where no specific broadcast deal is available.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass (which will see you through the whole championship) will cost you €34.99. Signing up is super easy – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

NZR+ is the place to go if you’re based in Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. The service is also available in China, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

Stream Wallabies v Pumas in Hong Kong, Singapore and across southeast Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Australia v Argentina live streams in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Australia vs Argentina: Match Preview

There’s all to play for in this year’s tournament, with all four teams having won one and lost one of their first two fixtures. Australia shocked the rugby world by coming back from 22-0 down to beat the world champion Springboks 38-22 on their home turf. While they lost the second fixture 30-22, Joe Schmidt’s team have built on some impressive performances against the British & Irish Lions to re-establish themselves as a power in world rugby.

The Pumas, meanwhile, fell to a 41-24 defeat to New Zealand in their first fixture as the All Blacks leapfrogged South Africa to claim top spot in the world rankings. Argentina bounced back the following week, however, winning the follow-up tie 29-23 to claim their first ever home win against the All Blacks. This game subsequently feels too tight to call, even though the visitors have dominated the fixture in recent years.

The Wallabies welcome back captain Harry Wilson, who missed the second South Africa Test with a knee injury, and Tom Lynagh, who hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion in the final Lions Test. They’ll have to make do without their giant lock Will Skelton, who’s returned to his club side, La Rochelle. Tom Hooper moves moves forward from the back row to take his place, with Rob Valetini shifting to blindside flanker.

The Pumas have made three changes of their own. Fly-half Santiago Carreras replaces the injured Tomas Albornoz, while Marcos Kremer comes in for Joaquín Oviedo in a back row reshuffle. Joel Sclavi gets the nod over Pedro Delgado at tighthead.

Wallabies v Pumas line-ups and officials

Australia

Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Akuso Suaalii, Len Iketau, Corey Toole, Tom Lynagh, Nic White; Tom Robertson, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallía, Bautista Delguy, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo García; Mayco Vivas, Julián Montoya (captain), Joel Sclavi, Franco Molina, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera

Replacements:

Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Joaquin Oviedo, Agustin Moyano, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Benjamin Elizalde

Paul Williams of New Zealand takes charge of this Australia v Argentina clash, alongside assistant referees Christophe Ridley (England) and Sam Grove-White (Scotland). Scotland’s Mike Adamson is in the TMO booth.

