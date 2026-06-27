Wales legend George North takes to the field for the final time – though he’s not playing for Wales...

Watch Barbarians v Wales as the Welsh men’s and women’s sides face the legendary invitational side in a double-header at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Welsh men’s head coach Steve Tandy will relish the chance to give his side a run out ahead of the inaugural Nations Championship, and will be buoyed by the return of Jac Morgan to the back row. There may be just as many Welsh eyes on the opposition ranks, however, with the legendary George North poised to play his last ever rugby match from the bench.

After his side propped up the Women’s Six Nations table for the third year in a row, Sean Lynn is still waiting for this Wales team to turn a corner. They can expect a good contest today, with the Barbarians line-up including star names like New Zealand’s Ruby Tui and Canada’s Alex Tessier.

This guide explains how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how UK fans can watch Barbarians v Wales live streams for free. We’ll also tell you how you can use a VPN to take the match with you if you’re overseas this weekend.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page for team line-ups and officials.

Barbarians v Wales: Key information

Can I watch Barbarians v Wales for free?

Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch both games across Welsh broadcaster S4C’s various platforms.

Barbarians v Wales live streams will be available on BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic and the S4C Chwaraeon YouTube channel, as well as broadcast channel S4C.

You’ll also have the option to watch the double-header with either Welsh or English commentary.

The men’s match kicks off at 2.00pm BST, followed by the women’s match at 5.00pm.

Travelling overseas this weekend? With a good VPN you can take your usual streaming services away with you. We explain how it works below.

Stream Barbarians v Wales from anywhere

Being overseas right now doesn’t mean you have to miss this clash between two of the most iconic sides in rugby. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream your usual Barbarians v Wales live stream as if you were back at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services, as well as its top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

🔥 Get up to 75% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service View Deal

Other ways to watch Barbarians v Wales

United States: US-based rugby fans can watch Barbarians v Wales live streams (men’s fixture only) on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $156, which works out at $13 per month. The game gets underway at 9.00am EDT/6.00am PDT on Saturday morning.

US-based rugby fans can watch Barbarians v Wales live streams (men’s fixture only) on FloRugby. Australia: Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Barbarians v Wales live stream (men’s fixture only) ad-free down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 11.00pm AEST tonight.

Barbarians v Wales teams and officials

Men’s fixture

Barbarians

Tom Spring, Andrew Kellaway, Jeremy Ward, Alex Nankivell, Virimi Vakatawa, Harry Plummer, Faf de Klerk (captain); Giorgi Kharaishvili, Elliot Dee, Vincent Koch, Izack Rodda, Romain Taofifénua, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Boshier, Nathan Hughes

Replacements:

Harry Thacker, Jack Iscaro, Paul Alo-Emile, Yoan Tanga, Jordan Joseph, Santiago Arata, George North, Liam McConnell

Wales

Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Ellis Mee, Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (captain), Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Teddy Williams, Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

Ryan Elias, Rhys Barratt, Ben Warren, Ryan Woodman, Harrison Keddie, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady

It’s an all-English refereeing team for this one. Anthony Woodthorpe has the whistle, assisted by Alex Thomas and Jamie Parr. Stuart Terheege is the TMO.

Women’s fixture

Barbarians

Lori Cramer, Ruby Tui, Claudia Pena, Alex Tessier (vice-captain), Rachel Lund, Liv McGoverne, Caity Mattinson; Laura Delgado Dueñas, Carys Phillips, Christine Belisle, Poppy Leitch, Sarah Bonar, Amy Rule, Emily Chancellor (captain), Rownita Marston-Mulhearn

Replacements:

Emily Tuttosi, Bryony Cleall, Charli Jacoby, Amelia Buckland-Hurry, Ilaria Arrighetti, Jenny Maxwell, Lagi Tuima, Celia Quansah

Wales

Nel Metcalfe, Kelsie Webster, Courtney Keight, Jenna de Vera, Amy Williams, Kayleigh Powell, Seren Lockwood; Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Branwen Metcalfe, Jorja Aiono, Alex Callender (captain), Bryonie King

Replacements:

Kelsey Jones, Katherine Baverstock, Stella Orrin, Alaw Pyrs, Lucy Isaac, Lily Hawkins, Keira Bevan, Freya Bell

England’s Nikki O’Donnell takes charge of the women’s international, with Emily Hope and Rebecca Piddlesden as the assistants. Craig Maxwell-Keys is in the TMO booth.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.