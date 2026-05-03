An epic weekend of European rugby ends with a true clash of the titans

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby for free on France TV as two of the best sides in Europe clash for a place in the European Champions Cup final in Bilbao in three weeks time.

Bordeaux may be languishing in sixth place in the Top 14 table but they’ve been in scintillating form in Europe, overcoming French rivals Toulouse in the quarter-finals. With the likes of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert and Damian Penaud in their side, few would bet against them retaining the Champions Cup they won last year.

Gallagher PREM champions Bath may have a thing or two to say about that, however. Head of rugby Johann van Graan clearly had one eye on this semi-final when he rested most of his first-choice side for last week’s league defeat to Northampton Saints, and – with a few star names of his own, most notably Finn Russell – he’ll believe his side can cause an upset on France’s Atlantic coast.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby live streams, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including free options for viewers in France. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual live streams from overseas.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby: Key information

Bordeaux v Bath free streams

With French representation in both semi-finals, the two matches are available for free this weekend on the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. Bordeaux v Bath kicks off at 4.00pm CET this afternoon.

If you’re signed up to subscription service BeIN Sports, you can also watch a Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby live stream there.

But don’t worry if you’re overseas this weekend. You can still watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting in the comfort of your armchair with a bit of help from a good VPN. Read on to find out more…

Stream Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby in the UK

Premier Sports holds the UK rights to this hotly anticipated semi-final.

The pre-match build-up for Bordeaux v Bath starts on Premier Sports 1 at 2.00pm BST on Sunday afternoon, an hour before the 3.00pm kick-off.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £17.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £12.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £130 (£10.83 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Another option is a standalone streaming subscription to Premier Sports. These are available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year if you pay up front.

As well as giving you access to all 63 matches of this season’s European Champions Cup, a Premier Sports subscription also includes the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

How to watch Bordeaux v Bath from anywhere

Being outside your home country right now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the weekend’s second Champions Cup semi-final. A good VPN allows you to take your favourite TV on your travels, sidestepping geo-restrictions by changing your IP address – in other words, you can watch your usual Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby live stream as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby live streams around the world

United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup game over the course of the 2025-26 season, including this Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby live stream. This match gets underway at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT on Sunday morning. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month).

FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup game over the course of the 2025-26 season, including this Bordeaux Bègles v Bath Rugby live stream. This match gets underway at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT on Sunday morning. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month). Ireland: As in the UK, Premier Sports is the place to watch this semi-final in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but be aware that prices vary by provider.

As in the UK, Premier Sports is the place to watch this semi-final in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but be aware that prices vary by provider. South Africa: There may be no South African sides left in the competition, but you’ll still want to tune in to SuperSport to watch this semi-final. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 4.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

There may be no South African sides left in the competition, but you’ll still want to tune in to to watch this semi-final. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 4.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), EPCR TV is the place to go for Bordeaux v Bath live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.