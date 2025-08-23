How to watch Canada vs Fiji: Live streams, TV details for Women’s Rugby World Cup match

Canada's challenge for the trophy begins here – here's how to tune in

Watch Canada v Fiji as the No.2 ranked team kick off their bid for the Women’s Rugby World Cup title defence this weekend, with all the live stream and TV details right here in this guide.

Canada lost in the 2014 final and have lost four times in the 3rd place match, but their rise to second in the world has boosted hopes they can be the ones to end the New Zealand and England domination of the trophy.

Their first game comes against Fiji, ranked 14th in the world and now under the guidance of former Wales boss Ioan Cunningham.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Canada vs Fiji online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in certain countries can watch for free.

Canada vs Fiji: Key information

Can I watch Canada vs Fiji for free?

You can watch Canada vs Fiji for FREE in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Fiji and in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, every single Women’s Rugby World Cup match is being shown by the BBC, and Canada vs Fiji is streaming live on the BBC iPlayer platform.

Fiji’s public broadcaster Fiji Television will be airing the game on Fiji One.

Away from home? A good VPN will unblock your usual streams from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Canada vs Fiji from anywhere

Although geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services when you’re away from home, a handy little piece of software called a VPN is here to help.

A VPN (or, to give it it’s full name, a Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. It performs this neat little trick by changing your device’s IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or computer appear to be in a totally different country. This allows you to watch geo-blocked internet streams and that’s not the only benefit because VPNs can also improve your security and privacy when you’re online.