Watch Canada v Scotland as the two sides battle for top spot in Pool B of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, with all the live stream and TV details right here in this guide.

Canada are the No.2 ranked team in the world and are flying in the tournament so far, beating Fiji 65-7 and Wales 42-0. Scotland have beaten the same opponents, but not quite by the same runaway scorelines, and they’re the underdogs heading into the game at Sandy Park.

Beyond bragging rights, a key prize for top spot in the group lies in avoiding England, who are set to top Pool A, in the next round. The winners of Pool B will play the runner-up of Pool A.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Canada v Scotland online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in certain countries can watch for free.

Canada v Scotland: Key information

– Date: Saturday 6 September, 2025 – Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter – Kick-off time: 12pm BST (local) / 7am ET – TV & Streaming: BBC Two & iPlayer (UK), TSN (Canada), Paramount+ (US) – FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK),

Watch Canada v Scotland for FREE in the UK

You can watch Canada vs Scotland for FREE in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, all Women’s Rugby World Cup matches are live on the BBC, and Canada vs Scotland is being shown live on TV on BBC Two as well as streaming live on the free BBC iPlayer platform.

Watch Canada v Scotland from anywhere

Although geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services when you’re away from home, a handy little piece of software called a VPN is here to help.

A VPN (or, to give it it’s full name, a Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. It performs this neat little trick by changing your device’s IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or computer appear to be in a totally different country. This allows you to watch geo-blocked internet streams and that’s not the only benefit because VPNs can also improve your security and privacy when you’re online.