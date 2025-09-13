Can the Wallaroos end Canada’s 100 per cent record in Bristol?

Watch Canada v Australia as second best side in the world rankings take on the Wallaroos for a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

– Date: Saturday 13 September, 2025

– Kick-off time: 4.00pm BST (local) / 11.00am ET / 1.00am AEST (Sunday)

– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK), 9Now (Australia)

– Other TV channels: Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

Canada have been one of the standout teams in the tournament so far, looking imperious in their victories over Fiji, Wales and Scotland. They scored 23 tries in Pool B, with full-back Julia Schell (one of the tournament’s top scorers) grabbing six of them against Fiji. Australia have had a rather more challenging route to the quarter-finals, following-up an opening weekend blowout against Samoa with a draw in a thriller against the United States. And although they eventually lost 47-7 to World Cup favourites England last weekend, they gave the Red Roses a scare in the first half. In other words, this is anything but a foregone conclusion.

This in-depth guide explains where to find live streams and TV channels for Saturday’s game wherever you are in the world – including free options if you live in the UK or Australia. We’ve also got details of how you can use a VPN to follow the action if you’re away from home, and you’ll find team line-ups and officials at the end of the article.

Are there any free Canada v Australia live streams?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Canada v Wallaroos live streams around the world, including:

United Kingdom: Every match of the Women's Rugby World Cup is available for free courtesy of the BBC. You can watch Canada v Australia on both terrestrial channel BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The service is free to use but you need a current TV Licence to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration.

Australia: Like every Wallaroos game (and the final), this Women's Rugby World Cup fixture will be available on the 9Now streaming service. You can also watch on old-school terrestrial TV via Channel 9.

If you’re a UK or Australia resident travelling overseas this weekend you can still watch your usual streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Find out more below.

Stream Canada v Wallaroos from anywhere

On vacation or working overseas right now? Geo-blocking means that you might not be able to watch your usual streaming services. Luckily, there is a way to ensure you don’t miss out on the Canada v Australia action as it happens.

By changing your IP address, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can make your device – whether it’s a laptop, smartphone or tablet – appear to be back home in your home country. This means that you can tune into Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures even if you’re on the other side of the world. As an extra bonus point, VPNs can also improve your online security.

There are plenty of VPNs on the market but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon that NordVPN is the best.

Rugby fans in Canada can watch their team’s quarter-final against the Wallaroos via TSN, on TSN3 and the TSN+ streaming service. The standard TSN subscription starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes TSN+. United States: Like every game of the tournament, Canada v Australia is available on Paramount+ in the US. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and you can try before you buy with a seven-day free trial.

Like every game of the tournament, Canada v Australia is available on Paramount+ in the US. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and you can try before you buy with a seven-day free trial. Australia: Down under? Canada v Australia live streams are also available ad-free on Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.)

Down under? Canada v Australia live streams are also available ad-free on Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.) South Africa: SuperSport holds the Women’s Rugby World Cup rights in South Africa. You can watch Canada v Australia via DStv or streaming.

SuperSport holds the Women’s Rugby World Cup rights in South Africa. You can watch Canada v Australia via DStv or streaming. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the rights to Canada v Wallaroos live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99.

Canada v Australia line-ups and officials

Canada

Julia Schell, Alysha Corrigan, Florence Symonds, Alex Tessier (captain), Asia Hogan-Rochester, Taylor Perry, Justine Pelletier; McKinley Hunt, Emily Tuttosi, DaLeaka Menin, Sophie de Goede, Courtney O’Donnell, Caroline Crossley, Karen Paquin, Fabiola Forteza

Replacements:

Gillian Boag, Brittany Kassil, Olivia DeMerchant, Tyson Beukeboom, Laetitia Royer, Gabrielle Senft, Olivia Apps, Shoshanah Seumanutafa

Australia

Caitlyn Halse, Maya Stewart, Georgina Friedrichs, Cecilia Smith, Desiree Miller, Faitala Moleka, Samantha Wood; Lydia Kavoa, Adiana Talakai, Eva Karpani, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Piper Duck, Emily Chancellor, Siokapesi Palu (captain)

Replacements:

Katalina Amosa, Faliki Pohiva, Bridie O’Gorman, Ashley Fernandez, Ashley Marsters, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tia Hinds, Trilleen Pomare

The referee for Canada v Australia is Hollie Davidson of Scotland, assisted by Italy’s Lauren Jenner and England’s Holly Wood. Leo Colgan (Ireland) is the TMO.

