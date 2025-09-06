The Wallaroos face the mighty Red Roses to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Watch England v Australia as the Wallaroos attempt to beat the tournament favourite Red Roses to secure their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup knockout rounds.

– Date: Saturday 6 September, 2025

– Kick-off time: 5.00pm BST (local) / 12.00pm ET / 2.00am AEST (Sunday)

– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ Player (Ireland), 9Now (Australia)

– Other TV channels: Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

– Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

All but one of the quarter-final places have been decided. England’s two wins have already guaranteed their spot in the knockout stages, but Australia face a tense evening. Although the Wallaroos are very much in the driving seat, a sizeable defeat to the Red Roses coupled with a United States try-fest against Samoa could give Ilona Maher’s side the chance to overtake them in the final standings. An unlikely Australian win, meanwhile, could see them topping Pool A ahead of the tournament hosts.

England head coach John Mitchell once again takes advantage of the embarrassment of riches at his disposal, chopping and changing the side that beat Samoa 92-3 last week. Free-scoring wing Jess Breach is one of two players to keep her place in the XV and will win her 50th cap. Alex Matthews wears the armband with Zoe Aldcroft still ruled out, while fly-half Holly Aitchison (on her way back from injury) is picked on the bench.

The Wallaroos, meanwhile, have made six changes to the team that drew with the USA in a 31-31 thriller last weekend. Head coach Jo Yapp has named an all-new front row of Eva Karpani, Adiana Talakai and Lydia Kavoa, while other new additions include flanker Ashley Marsters, second row Michaela Leonard and centre Trilleen Pomare.

This in-depth guide explains where to find live streams and TV channels for Saturday’s game wherever you are in the world – as well as details of how you can use a VPN to follow the action if you’re away from home. Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups and officials.

Are there any free England v Australia live streams?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Red Roses v Wallaroos live streams around the world.

United Kingdom: Every match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available for free courtesy of the BBC. You can watch England v Australia on both terrestrial channel BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The service is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration.

Every match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available for free courtesy of the BBC. You can watch England v Australia on both terrestrial channel BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The service is but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration. Australia: Like every Wallaroos game, this Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture will be available on the 9Now streaming service. You can also watch on old-school terrestrial TV via Channel 9.

Like every Wallaroos game, this Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture will be available on the 9Now streaming service. You can also watch on old-school terrestrial TV via Channel 9. Ireland: Red Roses v Wallaroos is one of the matches Irish fans can watch for free via RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. The game is also live on terrestrial channel RTÉ2.

If you’re a UK, Australia or Ireland resident travelling overseas this weekend you can still watch your usual streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Find out more below.

Stream Red Roses v Wallaroos from anywhere

You’ve probably noticed that most of your usual TV streaming services don’t work when you’re abroad. This doesn’t have to be the case, however.

A handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you avoid these geo-restrictions by changing the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. The result? Making your device appear to be back in your home country, allowing you to tune into the Women’s Rugby World Cup action as if you were back home in front of your own telly.

Good VPNs are also a safe and convenient way to improve your online security.

There are lots of VPNs on the market but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide believe that NordVPN is currently the best you can buy.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide – and we couldn’t put it better ourselves. It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal More streaming options for England v Australia United States: Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available on Paramount+. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and a week-long free trial is available.

Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available on Paramount+. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and a week-long free trial is available. Australia: England v Australia live streams are also available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan.

England v Australia live streams are also available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. South Africa: SuperSport holds the Women’s Rugby World Cup rights in South Africa. You can watch the match via DStv or streaming.

SuperSport holds the Women’s Rugby World Cup rights in South Africa. You can watch the match via DStv or streaming. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the rights to Red Roses v Wallaroos live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99.

England v Australia line-ups and officials

England

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Morwenna Talling, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews (captain)

Replacements:

Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Lilli Ives Campion, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Helena Rowland

Australia

Caitlyn Halse, Maya Stewart, Georgina Friedrichs, Trilleen Pomare, Desiree Miller, Faitala Moleka, Samantha Wood; Lydia Kavoa, Adiana Talakai, Eva Karpani, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Piper Duck, Ashley Marsters, Siokapesi Palu (captain)

Replacements:

Tania Naden, Faliki Pohiva, Bridie O’Gorman, Annabelle Codey, Emily Chancellor, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tia Hinds, Cecilia Smith

The referee for Red Roses v Wallaroos is Aurélie Groizeleau of France. She’s assisted by Precious Pazani of Zimbabwe and Amelia Luciano of the United States. South Africa’s Quinton Immelman is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.