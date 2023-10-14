Watch England v Fiji live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup quarter-final

It's a clash of styles in this Rugby World Cup quarter-final showdown

The battle for a place in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals heats up and this one promises to be a classic, so you’ll want to watch an England v Fiji live stream. This article explains how you can view the quarter-final contest wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on RTÉ Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Marseille is hosting this showdown on Sunday 15 October with kick-off at 4:00pm (BST). Below we’ll tell you all the details you need to tune in – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your home country, you can use a VPN to watch England v Fiji FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

England qualified for the knock-out stages with a game to spare but failed to impress in their wins over Japan and Samoa. Meanwhile Fiji managed to qualify despite losing two pool stage games, and have their eyes on a first-ever Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The winner of this one will face South Africa or France in Paris next weekend for a shot at a Rugby World Cup final. So clear your schedule on Sunday and make sure you do not miss out on an England v Fiji live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

England v Fiji will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and its RTÉ Player. Coverage starts at 3:30pm, ahead of the 4:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch an England v Fiji live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including coverage of England v Fiji with coverage getting underway on ITV1 at 3:00pm ahead of the 4:00pm kick-off (BST).

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch England v Fiji FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream from South Africa

Springboks fans will be keeping an eye on this one as their semi-final opponents, if they can overcome France, comes from this quarter-final.

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up for England v Fiji starts at 3:30pm, and the match kicks off at 5:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, England v Fiji kicks-off at 11:00am (ET), 8:00am (PT) on Sunday 15 October.

Like every game of the tournament, England v Fiji will be available on the Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform is showing all 48 matches of the tournament, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage of England v Fiji from 1:30am on Monday 16 October, with kick off at 2:00am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand can tune in for an 4:00am kick-off on Monday 16 October on Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Delayed coverage of the match will also be available FREE-TO-AIR on Sky Open.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. England v Fiji kicks off at 5:00pm in Italy.

Watch England v Fiji: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an England v Fiji live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

England v Fiji: kick-off times

UK: 4:00pm

South Africa: 5:00pm

Ireland: 4:00pm

USA: 11:00am (ET), 8:00am (PT)

Australia: 2:00am (AEST), Monday 16 October

New Zealand: 4:00am, Monday 16 October

France: 5:00pm

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.