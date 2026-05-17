It’s the epic conclusion to the 2026 Women’s Six Nations but who will claim the Grand Slam?

Watch France v England as the Red Roses travel to Bordeaux for a Grand Slam decider in the 2026 Women’s Six Nations.

The tournament organisers couldn’t have planned this better, as the two best teams in the tournament meet in a final shoot-out for the title. World champions England are no strangers to victory, having won the last seven editions of the tournament without losing a single game. The Red Roses also unbeaten in 37 matches in all competitions, and their dominance is such that they start as favourites in every game they play.

But could this be the year France etch a different name on the Six Nations trophy? With injuries and pregnancies ruling many of England’s frontline players out of contention, there’s been an unfamiliar and experimental feel to John Mitchell’s squad this time out – even when they’ve been clocking up 60-plus scores against Scotland and Wales.

There’s also very little to choose between the two sides in the Six Nations table – the Red Roses lead on points difference – and with home advantage, Les Bleues will fancy their chances of causing an upset. In other words, this is poised to be the game of the tournament.

The match gets underway at 4.15pm BST, and you can watch France v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France.

Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to tune in wherever you are in the world, and head to the bottom of the page for line-ups and officials.

Key information

– France v England date: Sunday 17 May 2026 – France v England kick-off time: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm CET (local) / 11.45am EDT / 5.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) – France v England venue: Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, Bordeaux – France v England free streams: BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ Player (Ireland), France TV (France) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch France v Red Roses for free

There are several options for watching the big Women’s Six Nations 2026 finale for FREE.

In the UK the game is available on terrestrial channel BBC One and streaming service BBC iPlayer. The pre-match build-up starts at at 4.25pm BST this afternoon, 20 minutes ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off. BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

the game is available on terrestrial channel and streaming service BBC iPlayer. The pre-match build-up starts at at 4.25pm BST this afternoon, 20 minutes ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off. BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. In Ireland you can watch France v England live streams via the RTÉ Player streaming platform.

you can watch France v England live streams via the RTÉ Player streaming platform. In France the Grand Slam decider will be broadcast on France 2 and the France TV streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 5.25pm CET, 20 minutes before the match kicks off in Bordeaux.

Going to be away from home this weekend? You can still take your usual streaming service with you with the help of a VPN. Find out more below…

Stream France v England from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Women’s Six Nations action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream France v England as if you were back at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and excellent security features.

Other France v Red Roses line-ups around the world

United States: A $10.99 per month subscription is what you need to get access to France v England via NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. Kick-off is 11.45am EDT / 8.45am PDT on Sunday morning.

Australia: Fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for France v Red Roses live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. Kick-off is 1.45am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning, which means staying up very late on a work night.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, France v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 3.45am NZST on Monday morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch France v England. The match gets underway at 5.45pm SAST on Sunday evening.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Women’s Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

France v England line-ups and officials

France

15. Pauline Barrat

14. Anaïs Grando

13. Aubane Rousset

12. Téani Feleu

11. Léa Murie

10. Carla Arbez

9. Pauline Bourdon Sansus

1. Ambre Mwayembe

2. Mathilde Lazarko

3. Assia Khalfaoui

4. Siobhan Soqeta

5. Madoussou Fall Raclot

6. Axelle Berthoumieu

7. Manae Feleu (captain)

8. Léa Champon

Replacements:

16. Elisa Riffonneau

17. Yllana Brosseau

18. Rose Bernadou

19. Kiara Zago

20. Cloé Correa

21. Charlotte Escudero

22. Alexandra Chambon

23. Lina Queyroi

England

15. Ellie Kildunne

14. Jess Breach

13. Megan Jones (captain)

12. Helena Rowland

11. Claudia Moloney-MacDonald

10. Zoe Harrison

9. Lucy Packer

1. Mackenzie Carson

2. Amy Cokayne

3. Sarah Bern

4. Lilli Ives Campion

5. Delaney Burns

6. Abi Burton

7. Sadia Kabeya

8. Maddie Feaunati

Replacements:

16. Connie Powell

17. Liz Crake

18. Maud Muir

19. Demelza Short

20. Marlie Packer

21. Flo Robinson

22. Holly Aitchison

23. Emma Sing

Italy’s Clara Munarini is the referee for France v England, assisted by Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa) and Amber Stamp-Dunstan (Wales). Matteo Liperini of Italy is the TMO.

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