Can the Azzurri secure a second ever win over their world champion visitors?

Watch Italy v South Africa today, as the Azzurri attempt to follow-up last weekend’s famous win over the Wallabies.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch every minute of this Turin encounter, including details of how fans in Italy can watch Italy v Springboks live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas.

Italy v South Africa: Key details

How to watch Italy v South Africa for free

In Italy this weekend? Then you can watch an Italy v South Africa live stream for FREE through state broadcaster RAI. The match is available on both the Rai Play streaming service and the Rai Sport broadcast channel.

How to watch Italy v Springboks in South Africa

SuperSport is showing the latest match of the Springboks’ European adventure in South Africa, with the match getting underway at 2.40pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. SuperSport is available via DStv or streaming.

How can I watch Italy v South Africa if I’m away from home?

Even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, you don’t need to worry about missing out on your usual Italy v South Africa live stream. By adding a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) to your travel bag, you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way your weekend rugby viewing.

VPNs can do loads of useful things – including improving your online security – and one of them is allowing you to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This means your device can appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the planet, allowing you to dive into the rugby action wherever you are in the world.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as the best on the market, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks RAI Play, Peacock, Discovery+

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal throughout the Autumn Nations Series. In this Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Where can I watch Italy v South Africa in the UK? As is the case with all of this year’s Autumn Internationals, you can watch an Italy South Africa live stream on Discovery+ and TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage on TNT Sports 3 starts at 12.00pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 12.40pm. A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also home to Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider. Away from home today? You can still watch the first of the weekend’s Autumn Nations Series matches with the help of a VPN. Read on to find out more. Are there other viewing options for Italy v South Africa?

United States: US viewers can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s Kick-off for Italy v South Africa is 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT on Saturday morning. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). Beyond the rugby, both services get you access to Premier League soccer, as well as a selection of top movies and TV shows. Peacock streaming service.

US viewers can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s Australia: Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off for Italy v South Africa is 11.40pm AEDT late on Saturday night.

Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off for Italy v South Africa is 11.40pm AEDT late on Saturday night. New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans can watch Italy v South Africa live streams on Sky Sport NZ. Sky Sport Now subscriptions start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 1.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

