Who will come out on top in this crucial Pool D encounter?

Watch Italy v South Africa as the two Pool D rivals stake a claim for a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The two sides had contrasting fortunes in their opening World Cup fixtures. Italy lost 24-0 to Six Nations rivals France, while South Africa ran out 66-6 winners over tournament debutants Brazil. But with the French expected to top the pool, this feels like a play-off for second place and a route to the knockout stages of the competition. In other words, it could be one of the tightest, most exciting games of the weekend.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Italy v South Africa online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free. You’ll find team line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.

Italy v South Africa: Key facts

Can I watch Italy v South Africa for free?

You can watch Italy v South Africa live streams for FREE in the United Kingdom. The game kicks off at 3.30pm BST on Sunday afternoon.

Every single Women’s Rugby World Cup match is being shown by the BBC in the UK, with Italy v South Africa live streamed via the BBC iPlayer service. BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple registration to access the service. Don’t forget that you also require an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live television in the UK.

The game is also available for free in Ireland on the RTÉ Player streaming platform. Just head to the website or app – it’s so easy that you don’t even need to sign up to use the service.

If you’re a UK resident travelling overseas this weekend, a good VPN will unblock your usual stream from anywhere. We’ll explain how it works below.

Watch Italy v South Africa from anywhere

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move by allowing you to change your IP address.

The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home in front of your telly.

As an extra bonus, VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online.

Watch Italy v Springboks in South Africa SuperSport has the South African rights to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The Springboks’ second match of the tournament kicks off at 4.30pm SAST on Sunday afternoon. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. More streaming options for Italy v South Africa United States Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available on Paramount+. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and a week-long free trial is available. Italy v South Africa is also available on CBS Sports – you can watch through Fubo if you don’t have cable.

Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available on Paramount+. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and a week-long free trial is available. Italy v South Africa is also available on CBS Sports – you can watch through Fubo if you don’t have cable. Australia Italy v South Africa live streams are available ad-free on Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan.

Italy v South Africa live streams are available ad-free on Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan. New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Italy v South Africa in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99.

Italy v South Africa teams and officials

Italy

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Alyssa D’Inca, Emma Stevanin, Sofia Stefan; Silvia Turani, Vittoria Vecchini, Sara Seye, Sara Tounesi, Giordana Duca, Francesca Sgorbini, Beatrice Veronese, Elisa Giordano (captain)

Replacements:

Laura Gurioli, Emanuela Stecca, Gaia Maris, Valeria Fedrighi, Alissa Ranuccini, Alia Bitonci, Sara Mannini, Francesca Granzotto

South Africa

Nadine Roos, Byrhandre Dolf, Zintle Mpupha, Chumisa Qawe, Ayanda Malinga, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Unam Tose; Sanelisiwe Charlie, Lindelwa Gwala, Babalwa Latsha, Nolusindiso Booi (captain), Danelle Lochner, Sizophila Solontsi, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Aseza Hele

Replacements:

Micke Gunter, Yonela Ngxingolo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Vainah Ubisi, Lerato Makua, Catha Jacobs, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Eloise Webb

Ella Goldsmith (Australia) is the referee for Sunday’s match, assisted by Precious Pazani (Zimbabwe) and Maria Heitor (Portugal). Andrew McMenemy (Scotland) is the TMO.