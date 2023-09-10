Watch Josh Adams tackle Fiji player so hard his shorts fall down

The Wales winger put in a tremendous hit before winning a penalty

In big games, you need big players to step up and deliver big moments. Wales’ win over Fiji was such a pulsating encounter that it’s hard to claim one moment swung it, but if there was a pivotal momentum shift for Warren Gatland’s side then it came with Josh Adams’ monstrous second-half tackle.

Wing Adams began the game well with a try, clearly taking a liking to the Flying Fijians having run in a hat-trick against the same opposition at the 2019 World Cup. However, that was not to be his starring intervention.

Read more: Jac Morgan’s kick sets up crucial Louis Rees-Zammit try in Wales win over Fiji

Watch Josh Adams tackle against Fiji

With Wales 25-14 up but Fiji starting to turn the screw in the 51st minute, Adams’s opposite man, Selestino Ravutaumada ran straight at him with a lengthy run-up. Neither man wanted to give an inch but Adams, standing perfectly still, climbed into his opponent with perfect tackling technique.

His shoulder crunched into Ravutaumada, with the force of the hit – plus potentially some assistance from Adams’s left hand – causing his shorts to come tumbling down. It was such a big hit that you could could say he pulled his pants down, literally (sorry).

Related: Fiji stun Wales with sensational try from deep inside own half

Luckily for the flying Fijian winger, he was wearing a pair of beige under shorts which preserved his modesty. Adams, not content with flattening his opponent, jumped straight back to his feet and won a turnover penalty after jackalling at the resulting ruck.

That decision may have been slightly fortuitous as it did appear that the Wales man’s hands touched the floor before he managed to latch onto the ball. Nonetheless, Adams roared in celebration and was immediately mobbed by his team-mates after a momentous piece of individual play.

The impact of the tackle could not be underestimated as it gave a real boost to the Welsh side who went on to establish what they thought was a commanding 32-14 lead only for Fiji to fight back to 32-26 with just minutes left on the clock.

Read more: How to watch the Rugby World Cup

And the Tier Two side could have snatched it right at the death. The bouncing ball came over to Semi Radradra out on the left wing but he knocked on with the line begging in a cruel finish to undoubtedly the best game of the opening tournament and an instant World Cup classic.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was named Player of the Match and he emphasised how big the Adams tackle was in his post-match interview.

“It was huge, a huge moment for us,” explained the No 10, who will retire from international duty at the end of the tournament. “Technically brilliant. There were a lot of huge moments for us but that was right up there.”