It's the Pool C decider – here's how to tune in

Watch New Zealand v Ireland as the two teams tussle for the top spot in Pool C in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

New Zealand have been the dominant force in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, having won six of the nine editions, including the past two, and their title defence has begun very –strongly indeed.

Towering victories over Spain (54-8) and Japan (62-19) have put them top of Pool C, although Ireland have also beaten those two teams and sit level on 10 points with New Zealand.

This match, then, will decide who wins Pool C, and if you’re wondering how you can watch New Zealand v Ireland, we have all the information you need, including details of how fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free.

New Zealand v Ireland: Key information

Can I watch New Zealand v Ireland for free?

You can watch New Zealand v Ireland for FREE in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland and in the United Kingdom.

In Ireland, public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to the game, which will be shown on the RTÉ 2 TV channel and will stream live on the RTÉ Player browser player.

In the UK, every single Women’s Rugby World Cup match is being shown by the BBC, and New Zealand v Ireland is being live streamed on the BBC iPlayer service.

Away from home? A good VPN will unblock your usual streams from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch New Zealand v Ireland from anywhere

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move by allowing you to change your IP address.

The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching in your sitting room.

As an extra bonus, VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online.