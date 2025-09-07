It's the Pool C decider – here's how to tune in
Watch New Zealand v Ireland as the two teams tussle for the top spot in Pool C in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.
New Zealand have been the dominant force in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, having won six of the nine editions, including the past two, and their title defence has begun very –strongly indeed.
Towering victories over Spain (54-8) and Japan (62-19) have put them top of Pool C, although Ireland have also beaten those two teams and sit level on 10 points with New Zealand.
This match, then, will decide who wins Pool C, and if you’re wondering how you can watch New Zealand v Ireland, we have all the information you need, including details of how fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free.
New Zealand v Ireland: Key information
– Date: Sunday 7 September, 2025
– Venue: American Express Stadium, Brighton
– Kick-off time: 14:45 BST (local) / 09:45 ET / 01:45 NZST (Monday)
– TV & Streaming: RTÉ 2/Player (Ireland), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), Paramount+ (US)
– FREE STREAMS: RTÉ Player (Ireland), BBC iPlayer (UK)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Can I watch New Zealand v Ireland for free?
You can watch New Zealand v Ireland for FREE in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland and in the United Kingdom.
In Ireland, public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to the game, which will be shown on the RTÉ 2 TV channel and will stream live on the RTÉ Player browser player.
In the UK, every single Women’s Rugby World Cup match is being shown by the BBC, and New Zealand v Ireland is being live streamed on the BBC iPlayer service.
Away from home? A good VPN will unblock your usual streams from anywhere – more on that below.
Watch New Zealand v Ireland from anywhere
A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move by allowing you to change your IP address.
The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching in your sitting room.
As an extra bonus, VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online.
70% off NordVPN + 3 months extra
TechRadar know a thing or two about gadgets and software, and have tested hundreds of VPNs. NordVPN comes out on top, particularly for unblocking streaming services – especially as it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. Even better, it’s currently available at a massive discount.
Where to watch Black Ferns v Ireland in New Zealand
Fans in New Zealand can watch their Black Ferns play Ireland on Sky Sport NZ, which is the exclusive broadcaster for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
Streaming subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start from $54.99 per month, with day passes for $29.99.
It’s a later night for those in New Zealand – the game against Ireland kicks off at 01:45 NZST on what is early morning Monday in New Zealand.
More streaming options for New Zealand v Ireland
USA: Paramount+ ($7.99 per month)
Australia: Stan Sport ($32 per month)
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.