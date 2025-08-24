The Black Ferns get their title defence underway – here's how to tune in
Watch New Zealand v Spain as the Black Ferns begin their Women’s Rugby World Cup title defence this weekend, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.
New Zealand have been the dominant force in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, having won six of the nine editions, including the past two. However, they are only ranked third in the world heading into this tournament, where the No.1 England have the home advantage.
Spain, meanwhile, are ranked 13th and are very much the underdogs, with Ireland’s presence in Pool D making this a very tricky group for them and Japan to get out of.
Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch New Zealand vs Spain online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in the UK and Spain can watch for free.
New Zealand v Spain: Key information
– Date: Sunday 24 August, 2025
– Venue: LNER Community Stadium, York
– Kick-off time: 17:30 BST (local) / 12:30 ET / 04:30 NZST (Monday)
– TV & Streaming: Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia),
– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK), RTVE Play (Spain
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Can I watch New Zealand vs Spain for free?
You can watch New Zealand vs Spain for FREE in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Spain and in the United Kingdom.
In the UK, every single Women’s Rugby World Cup match is being shown by the BBC, and New Zealand vs Spain is being live streamed on the BBC iPlayer service.
Spain’s opening game will be shown on Spanish public broadcaster RTVE’s free streaming service, RTVE Play.
Away from home? A good VPN will unblock your usual streams from anywhere – more on that below.
Watch New Zealand vs Spain from anywhere
A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move by allowing you to change your IP address.
The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching in your sitting room.
As an extra bonus, VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online.
70% off NordVPN + 3 months extra
TechRadar know a thing or two about gadgets and software, and have tested hundreds of VPNs. NordVPN comes out on top, particularly for unblocking streaming services – especially as it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. Even better, it’s currently available at a massive discount.
Where to watch Black Ferns vs Spain in New Zealand
Fans in New Zealand can watch their Black Ferns play Spain on Sky Sport NZ, which is the exclusive broadcaster for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
Streaming subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start from $54.99 per month, with day passes for $29.99.
It’s an early start for those in New Zealand – the game against Spain kicks off at 04:30 NZST on what is early morning Monday in New Zealand.
More streaming options for New Zealand vs Spain
USA: Paramount+ ($7.99 per month)
Australia: Stan Sport ($32 per month)
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.