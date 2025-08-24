The Black Ferns get their title defence underway – here's how to tune in

Watch New Zealand v Spain as the Black Ferns begin their Women’s Rugby World Cup title defence this weekend, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

New Zealand have been the dominant force in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, having won six of the nine editions, including the past two. However, they are only ranked third in the world heading into this tournament, where the No.1 England have the home advantage.

Spain, meanwhile, are ranked 13th and are very much the underdogs, with Ireland’s presence in Pool D making this a very tricky group for them and Japan to get out of.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch New Zealand vs Spain online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in the UK and Spain can watch for free.

New Zealand v Spain: Key information

Can I watch New Zealand vs Spain for free?

You can watch New Zealand vs Spain for FREE in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Spain and in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, every single Women’s Rugby World Cup match is being shown by the BBC, and New Zealand vs Spain is being live streamed on the BBC iPlayer service.

Spain’s opening game will be shown on Spanish public broadcaster RTVE’s free streaming service, RTVE Play.

Away from home? A good VPN will unblock your usual streams from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch New Zealand vs Spain from anywhere

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move by allowing you to change your IP address.

The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching in your sitting room.

As an extra bonus, VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online.