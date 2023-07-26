Watch outrageous drop goal that helped Uruguay sink Scotland U20

Los Teritos ended Scotland's hopes of promotion to the U20 Championship

An outrageous drop goal helped Uruguay dash Scotland U20’s hopes of being promoted back to the World Rugby U20 Championship with a 37-26 victory in Nairobi.

Scotland were the pre-tournament favourites to win the World Rugby U20 Trophy and gain an immediate promotion back to the premier event having been relegated in 2019 following defeat to Fiji but will now contest the third place play-off against Samoa on Sunday.

Read more: Rugby World Cup warm-ups – Scotland play Italy

Uruguay, known as Los Teritos, will instead march onto the final in Kenya against Spain, who had booked their place in the showpiece match with a 28-10 victory over Samoa. The winner will be promoted to the U20 Championship in place of Japan who lost the relegation decider to Italy in South Africa during the tournament won by France.

Uruguay led the match from the fifth minute until its conclusion and with five minutes to go in the first half, with the score at 17-7, fly-half Icaro Amarillo produced a moment of magic.

Related: How to watch the Rugby World Cup

Scotland full-back Dan King sent a booming goal-line drop-out towards the halfway line where it was fielded safely by Uruguay’s inside centre Guillermo Juan Storace. Storace passed the ball to Amarillo who took a step inside Scotland’s territory and let fly with a monster 49m effort arrowing straight through the posts and Scottish hearts.

Read more: Scotland Rugby World Cup squad

It was reminiscent of something that we got used to seeing from the recently retired Springbok legend Frans Steyn and another reminder of the drop-goal opportunity that the new goal-line drop-out provides.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.